Rewards for reporting illegal foreign workers in Ibaraki spark controversy

A local government's plan to reward people with around 10,000 yen for reporting businesses hiring illegal foreign workers has sparked controversy, with some concerned that it could foster discrimination and social division.
After reporting the highest number of illegal foreign workers in the country's 47 prefectures for the fourth straight year, authorities in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, decided to launch the reward system in fiscal 2026, claiming it is not meant to eliminate non-Japanese workers.
The system is aimed at identifying the hiring of illegal foreign workers, with the prefecture reporting employers to the police if the information received is confirmed. The monetary reward will be paid if a report leads to an arrest.
Ibaraki Gov Kazuhiko Oigawa maintains that effective measures are required to address the situation and correcting illegal acts is "a fundamental responsibility" of the local government.
"It is totally different from the exclusion of foreigners. Building a society that does not hire, allow the hiring of, or tolerate illegally employed workers is a necessary condition for foreigners to be active participants (in the community)," the governor said during a recent press conference.
"I will continue explaining the aim of and need for this system to gain public understanding," he said.
The proposed system has sparked concern, with various groups saying it will violate the rights of foreigners and deepen social divisions.
The bar association in Ibaraki urged the prefectural government to drop the plan immediately, saying in a statement released in March, "It will make citizens view foreign workers with suspicion, reinforce unfair prejudices against people with different backgrounds, and cause discrimination and divisions."
A civic group supporting foreigners at the Ushiku detention center, located in southern Ibaraki, the pro-Seoul Korean Residents Union in Japan, or Mindan, and other organizations have called for the plan to be retracted.
Driven in part by labor shortages amid the rapid graying of its population, Japan has been opening its doors to foreign workers despite its strict immigration policy.© KYODO
48 Comments
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IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
If this was meant to identify businesses that illegally employed people, then they should've been strongly stating that from the start.
Every other time I've seen news about this er... Strategy, it's been solely focused on the apparent illegal worker.
Regardless of who it's aimed at, I suspect the foreign worker will be the ones worse off.
kurisupisu
A retrograde step by Ibaraki which will lead to stalking and invasive acts directed against foreign communities.
The Japanese are losing it…
sakurasuki
Exactly, any random anonymous tips can lead legal foreign resident to get visit and being investigated. The problem it can happened multiple times, which lead to inconveniences. Especially the system in Japan is designed to be guilty until proven innocent.
didou
10000yens is not worth the deal
mammola
These informing practices in a country where who files an accusation is right at 99% (if we look at the police conviction rate). Fire and gasoline mixed together.
Garthgoyle
That's one big slippery slope.
This won't stop illegal employment. It will only cause residents, as the article stated, to see foreign workers and their employers as suspicious individuals. Not too different from the draconian espionage laws in Winnie the Pooh's country, where anyone could report a tourist as a spy for simply asking questions or taking photos.
I hope they get rid of this, or at least, don't promote it.
Quo Primum
Good. Illegal means illegal.
garymalmgren
RE: 10,000 yen for reporting businesses hiring illegal foreign workers
So the reward and campaign is against employers?
RE: The monetary reward will be paid if a report leads to an arrest.
If that is the arrest of the employee I see no problem.
RE: the highest number of illegal foreign workers in the country's 47 prefectures
It would be interesting to know which industries these foreign workers are employed in.
Hervé L'Eisa
If a person is not in the country LEGALLY, then they have no LEGAL right to work.
It's not a difficult concept.
The "employers" who knowingly hire such people are likely to be engaged in other illegal activities.
sakurasuki
@didou
Exactly, but someone could try to report any occurrence of foreigners over and over again, even if it only get one out ten, one illegal for ten reporting. So far based on that official press release, there's no penalty for someone who wrongly try to report foreigners.
Jay
Yeah, in a nation of tattertales they’ll run out of money pretty quick.
As anyone who actually lives in Japan knows, if a Japanese person sees you committing even the smallest infraction - at the workplace, at the gym, on the train, in the apartment building, at the konbini, wherever - they won’t confront you like a normal adult. They’ll immediately run and tell someone "higher up," who tells someone even higher up, until it eventually trickles down to you in the form of a painfully passive-aggressive, vaguely worded email that somehow manages to shame you without ever directly saying what you did wrong.
Now they want to formalize and monetize this national pastime by offering sneaky little bounties for snitching on businesses. Brilliant. Turn the entire population into paid informants. What could possibly go wrong in a society that already runs on indirect communication and collective shame?
Ebisugaoka
Get ready for the bored jiji and baba to report you for being illegal due to glancing at them in the wrong way at the supermarket lol. A lot of people have a huge amount of free time on their hands here.
wallace
It becomes a sort of lottery with all foreigners being reported.
Monty
*If this was meant to identify businesses that illegally employed people, then they should've been strongly stating that from the start.*
Every other time I've seen news about this er... Strategy, it's been solely focused on the apparent illegal worker.
Exactly!
The question is, on what do they focus?
On the business that hires foreign staff illegal, or on the foreigner who is working at that business illegal?
Spitfire
So funny and true.
Spitfire
Great comments.
sakurasuki
Exactly, the question is that the first intent? Or just after getting public backlash? There's no mention about business in their first press release at all.
Asiaman7
In 2024, Ibaraki recorded 3,452 illegal workers. Of these, 2,596 (75%) were in agriculture.
From News Tsukuba:
The number of foreign residents in Ibaraki Prefecture has also almost doubled, from 58,000 to 106,000. While industrial structures that cannot function without foreigners are spreading, mainly in agriculture, construction, and service industries, the reality of living side by side with foreign residents on a daily basis is a first-time experience for many residents of the prefecture.
Tsukuba City has the highest number of foreign residents in the Prefecture, with 14,650 people, meaning that one in 20 residents is a foreigner. This number has increased by approximately 5,000 in the last 10 years, and it is believed that the number of foreigners coming for work purposes, in addition to researchers and international students, is increasing.
Meiyouwenti
Excellent idea. You have nothing to worry about if you’re a legal resident of Japan.
“various groups saying it will violate the rights of foreigners”
Illegal foreign workers have no right to stay in Japan.
MarkX
This is a dangerous practice imo! If someone has a grudge against you they keep calling officials who come and check your status. Your boss becomes angry and fires you! Someone wants your position, same thing! Please punish the company not the individual and don’t name and shame before all the facts are known!
miss_oikawa
Lol, Austin Powers "Ten THOUSAND yen!!!"
Aly Rustom
"It is totally different from the exclusion of foreigners. Building a society that does not hire, allow the hiring of, or tolerate illegally employed workers is a necessary condition for foreigners to be active participants (in the community)," the governor said during a recent press conference.
The gov is full of bovine manure
Mr Kipling
If you are NOT an illegal worker and NOT employing illegal workers you have nothing to worry about.
wallace
You have nothing to worry about except being stopped by the cops or them calling at your residence. Hope they keep a record to avoid constant harassment.
virusrex
That is obviously not the case, anybody that even looks foreigner will have to worry about false accusations, increased stigma and discrimination, etc. all promoted by the desire of personal profit. Completely innocent people will be treated with less consideration, companies will hesitate to hire foreigners, things like that.
virusrex
This kind of action is one of the most counterproductive things that could be done to "enforce laws". The excuse is not justifying the measure, just because a need is there that does not mean you can just slap a bad solution and expect people to accept it.
GuruMick
Jay,s comment is on the mark.
Passive aggressive behaviour grows like weeds in this country.
"Nothing to worry about " if papers are in order.?
Anyone reading this newspaper knows how the Japanese system works ....guilty, sent away and isolated, unable to prove your status.....until weeks later, the Police release you without an apology.
Akula
Can see the odd malicious local use this to harass completely law-abiding foreign residents or tourists (admittedly Ibaraki probably doesn't see that many tourists from overseas). That said, Japan has every right to enforce its laws, and those working illegally in Japan should be deported, and businesses that knowingly employ illegal workers also punished severely.
DanteKH
This is exactly how the Nazi's Gestapo started.
Incredible how history is repeating itself.
John-San
I would be considered as one of these illegal foreign workers but they need a money trail and There is no money trail evidence to prove me as an illegal foreign worker. You see the police can go to the farmer who hire my harvesting services but he will just deny it because he would be admiting to tax evasion and I don’t change a monetary fee. I am base in Akita so I will see how this season pans out.
rivx
Well done! They should be reported. This is not about discriminatory. This is about not following the process. There is an immigration process…follow the process! If you’re illegal you will get deported. Pure and simple.
Gohan4
Isn't this the job of the local law enforcement, not the citizens. You will only end up loads of people reporting and wasting police time. You don't look Japanese, bam reported.
Strangers don't have the right to go through employment records, tax receipts, visa/passport etc.
They might as well say any non Japanese looking person we will be checking you.
mii
Japan is back. We share Democratic values with all like minded.
ThePunisher
On what basis could a regular citizen reasonably suspect someone is "working illegally" without examining their visa details?
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
Excellent idea. You have nothing to worry about if you’re a legal resident of Japan.
“various groups saying it will violate the rights of foreigners”
Illegal foreign workers have no right to stay in Japan.
Actually, under the current Japanese legal system regarding arrests, legal residents of Japan have a lot to worry about with this kind of witch hunt.
For example, if reported and one is arrested, the police can keep you in detention (in extremely stressful and inhumane conditions) for up to 23 days while you are assessed or confess under dutess to someting you didn't do.
No one would inform your family or job that you have been arrested and innocence or kegal status doesn't matter.
People will lose their jobs, famikirles in some cases and have traumatic experiences because of this.
Legal residents indeed have a lot to worry about
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
If you are NOT an illegal worker and NOT employing illegal workers you have nothing to worry about.
You have nothing to worry about except being stopped by the cops or them calling at your residence. Hope they keep a record to avoid constant harassment.
Incorrect see above.
Mike Hunt
Always got to blame someone else. How about rewarding people for grassing on the companies that hire them!....
grc
Sounds very seventies and eighties Eastern Europe
BakaFugu
Name the part where this is a bad thing? I carry my residency card and mynumber card in my wallet so it's with me literally every where I go. This is the standard you're supposed to follow. If you're arrested on suspicious work allegations it states in your residency card what visa you are on and what work limitations that visa has. Clear as crystal.
J101
Dumb idea. This status is invisible. Checking it takes time, time that individuals checked loose. Why are you for wasting time?
noypikantoku
How about offering rewards for catching stalkers and child predators?
Why is Japan so focused on immigration when it isn’t even a nationwide crisis? Meanwhile, we keep seeing recurring news about women being killed by their stalkers and children suddenly going missing, cases that are often suspected to be abductions.
And yet, the focus seems to be on a relatively small number of illegal immigrants instead of addressing these serious and ongoing threats to public safety.
u_s__reamer
Snitchin' is one of the little steps greasing the wheels of fascist creep that will lead Japan back to the future, as in the "good old days" of Showa, 1930s vintage.
Sh1mon M4sada
This is BS, all foreign residents are required to carry resident card. It's simply a matter of showing it to authority. If you are illegally staying or working in Japan then you should be encouraged to get legal.
This policy is a very good cooperative measure to enable all legal residents to help with maintaining a civil society. The UK used to 'delusionally' say they are maintaining harmony in a multicultural society, only to now realise that much of the UK is now balkanized and a cesspool of hate. Japan should heed this lesson.
HopeSpringsEternal
Enforcement of laws is the basis of being a country and this includes labor laws. The citizens must be prioritized in Japan and elsewhere, and not greedy business so busy trying to exploit cheap undocumented labor
Japantime
This is the same in many countries around the world. It is an even bigger reward in those countries. I will be keeping my ear and eye on the people I see.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Another number that is thrown around a lot and leads to misconceptions.
The police and district court will only prosecute a case if they are absolutely sure of a conviction.
On the other hand about 60% of arrested persons are released without trial.
User account
is the reward tax free?
enmaai
BakaFuguToday 09:35 am JST
Name the part where this is a bad thing? I carry my residency card and mynumber card in my wallet so it's with me literally every where I go. This is the standard you're supposed to follow. If you're arrested on suspicious work allegations it states in your residency card what visa you are on and what work limitations that visa has. Clear as crystal
Spot on!