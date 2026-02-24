 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Punch's predicament sparked huge interest online, spawning a devoted fanbase Image: JIJI PRESS/AFP
national

Rights group slams treatment of viral Japanese monkey

1 Comment
TOKYO

The plight of a baby monkey in Japan who has become an internet sensation shows the cruelty of zoos, an animal rights group said, as sales of the plush IKEA orangutan the animal clings to boomed.

Punch, a baby macaque abandoned by its mother, shot to stardom after being pictured getting bullied by other monkeys and seeking comfort from the orangutan toy at Ichikawa City Zoo outside Tokyo.

"Zoos are not sanctuaries -- they are places where animals are confined, deprived of autonomy, and denied the complex environments and social lives they would have in the wild," said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

"What some are calling 'cute' is actually a glimpse into the trauma of a young, highly social primate coping with isolation and loss," the group's Asia director, Jason Baker, said in a statement.

"Until facilities stop treating sentient beings as attractions, animals like Punch will continue to suffer in captivity," Baker said, calling for Punch to be moved to a "reputable sanctuary, where he could live in a more natural environment".

Spurned by its mother, Punch was raised in an artificial environment after being born in July, and began training to rejoin his troop last month.

Punch's predicament sparked huge interest online, spawning a devoted fanbase under the hashtag #HangInTherePunch, as large crowds thronged the zoo.

Meanwhile, Swedish interior furnishings giant IKEA, the maker of the orangutan soft toy, said it was seeing "unprecedented" interest and "significantly" higher sales than usual.

"As a result, the product is currently out of stock in some markets, including Japan and the United States," Ingka Group, the holding company controlling most of IKEA's stores, told AFP by email.

Over a long holiday weekend in Japan, fans queued for up to an hour to catch a glimpse of Punch, the Ichikawa zoo said in a post on X, with more than 5,000 visitors recorded on Monday.

The zoo said it had set up a "restricted zone" around part of the monkey enclosure to reduce stress for the animals.

A large number of people have asked how they can donate cash or goods, it added.

In an update on Punch's plight on Sunday, the zoo said he "was meticulously groomed by two monkeys and is steadily fitting into the group".

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Animal rights in this country are pretty poor. Time and time again I’ve seen dogs left outside roasting in the sun as they lie panting on their owner’s concrete driveways or in tiny cages. This monkey story is just the tip of the iceberg.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “What Is Happening With Us?”

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog