 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Summer heat spurs more Tokyo men to use parasols: survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nearly half of men surveyed online in Tokyo used parasols amid high summer temperatures in 2025, including many who did so for the first time this year -- a sign rising heat is eroding the strong association of the sunshades with women.

Parasols have long been popular among women to protect their skin from the sun's ultraviolet rays. However, the Tokyo metropolitan government survey showed an overwhelming majority of male users saying they decided to use them to keep cool this summer.

The survey conducted in September showed that 44 percent of men used parasols this year, compared to 91 percent of women. Among the male users, 44 percent did so for the first time in 2025, 23 percent had been using them since last year, while 13 percent had started two years ago.

Among men in their 20s and 30s, more than half of those surveyed said they used parasols this year. In contrast, the lowest reported usage came from men in their 50s, at 39 percent.

Regarding the question of whether they were conscious of stares from people around them, 61 percent of men who used parasols this summer said being seen under one did not bother them, while 34 percent said it bothered them less than they had expected.

The survey aimed at users of an app for people who live, work or study in Tokyo was carried out for about two weeks in September with responses from around 8,400 people.

The Tokyo metropolitan government also interviewed 25 firms involved in areas such as parasol production and sales. Companies in four cases reported selling twice the number of parasols or more for men compared to a year ago.

Japan recorded a new highest temperature of 41.8 C in Isesaki in Gunma Prefecture this year. From June to August, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported that temperatures were on average 2.36 C higher than normal, the highest since records began in 1898.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Oze National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Blame The Gaijin: Are Foreigners Ruining Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Buying Baking Ingredients in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

5 Autumn Foods You Need to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Level Up Your Japanese Kitchen With These 5 Appliances

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Budget (But Super Fun) Dates in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Beginner’s Guide to Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Art Activities in Tokyo That Will Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo