Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The clean-up is an especially difficult operation Photo: POOL/AFP/File
national

Robot lifts bits of melted fuel at Fukushima plant

10 Comments
By Kimimasa Mayama
TOKYO

A robot arm has successfully picked up pebble-sized pieces of radioactive fuel at the Fukushima nuclear plant in a complex operation seen as key to clean-up efforts after the 2011 meltdown, officials said Thursday.

Operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) on Wednesday sent down a remote-controlled probe to the melted fuel at the bottom of the plant's reactor 2, one of three that melted down after a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

It caught five small pieces of the fuel debris and lifted them up some five centimeters.

"We were able to confirm that the fuel debris can be moved," said Yuka Matsubara, a spokeswoman.

"We accomplished the objective of this test," she told AFP, adding that the company plans to actually remove some fuel debris as a sample by March next year.

Robots have already peered inside the reactor to allow experts to assess the melted fuel visually, but Wednesday's test was the first attempt to work out how fragile the highly radioactive material is.

Removing the melted fuel is considered the most difficult part of the massive clean-up operation.

It is not expected to begin until 2021, and TEPCO has other issues to resolve including how to dispose of large quantities of contaminated water stored in containers at the plant site.

The March 2011 tsunami that caused the meltdown was triggered by a massive undersea quake and killed around 18,000 people.

Tens of thousands were forced to evacuate their homes because of the threat of radiation.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Click Here

10 Comments
Login to comment

To start in 2021. I guess they can't risk emitting higher levels of radiation into the air prior to the Olympics. I bet things will more much faster after the Olympics.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

There are hundreds of tons of melted fuel!

At this rate, it will be thousands of years before the area is decontaminated !

4 ( +5 / -1 )

It’s sad to remember that this happened nearly 8 years ago by now. Little to no progress made, I guess this really is going to be a several generations long issue sadly.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

What do they plan to do with the melted fuel...???

4 ( +5 / -1 )

100 - 200 gms of small fuel pebbles lifted 5 cm, that's a start. Now extrapolate that to 5-6,000 kg of fuel embedded with some 100s of tons of concrete and metal - the corium - that needs breaking up and then lifting maybe 30 metres, and moving another 50-100 metres to a safe container, without irradiating staff; that is the reality of what must be done.

Next plan...

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Years, decades, centuries .... that is the question.

And what a tremendous success ..... some pebbles, 5 cm ..... that must have been quite an act.

Can hardly wait to see what will be next on this on-going agenda, I mean a mere 8 years until now and nothing (of real importance) has happened.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Im not real smart but i think moving the contaminated water inland would be a good idea before another tsunami wave washes it all back on to the land and into the ocean.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So basically ZERO progress after 8 years. Shame Tepco! I see nobody being acused or jailed yet for that fiasco.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Step by step one gets to Rome.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Great..! A good first step.

No other nation or company has been able to use and control a robot under those circumstances to even start such a cleanup effort. It will be a step to develop better technology not only for Japan's Fukushima, but for any other reactor world over that may face a similar cleanup problem.

In any case, this was not Chernobyl. Regardless of opinion, the problem is now and must be addressed without having to place blame. The key is to have it done safely and without any further harm to people and nature.

I wish them well... keep it up.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Otaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Savvy Guide To The Best Hot Spring Towns On The Izu Peninsula

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Live

Hay Fever Season in Tokyo Has Officially Begun

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Terrace House Announces New Series in Tokyo Debuting this May on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Tempting Customers With Comfort And Affordable Luxury With Silk Importer Daisy King

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Learn

3 Games to Help Defeat Japanese Study Fatigue

GaijinPot Blog