Robot lifts bits of melted fuel at Fukushima plant

A robot arm has successfully picked up pebble-sized pieces of radioactive fuel at the Fukushima nuclear plant in a complex operation seen as key to clean-up efforts after the 2011 meltdown, officials said Thursday.
Operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) on Wednesday sent down a remote-controlled probe to the melted fuel at the bottom of the plant's reactor 2, one of three that melted down after a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
It caught five small pieces of the fuel debris and lifted them up some five centimeters.
"We were able to confirm that the fuel debris can be moved," said Yuka Matsubara, a spokeswoman.
"We accomplished the objective of this test," she told AFP, adding that the company plans to actually remove some fuel debris as a sample by March next year.
Robots have already peered inside the reactor to allow experts to assess the melted fuel visually, but Wednesday's test was the first attempt to work out how fragile the highly radioactive material is.
Removing the melted fuel is considered the most difficult part of the massive clean-up operation.
It is not expected to begin until 2021, and TEPCO has other issues to resolve including how to dispose of large quantities of contaminated water stored in containers at the plant site.
The March 2011 tsunami that caused the meltdown was triggered by a massive undersea quake and killed around 18,000 people.
Tens of thousands were forced to evacuate their homes because of the threat of radiation.© 2019 AFP
10 Comments
Login to comment
since1981
To start in 2021. I guess they can't risk emitting higher levels of radiation into the air prior to the Olympics. I bet things will more much faster after the Olympics.
kurisupisu
There are hundreds of tons of melted fuel!
At this rate, it will be thousands of years before the area is decontaminated !
Blacklabel
It’s sad to remember that this happened nearly 8 years ago by now. Little to no progress made, I guess this really is going to be a several generations long issue sadly.
AgentX
What do they plan to do with the melted fuel...???
wanderlust
100 - 200 gms of small fuel pebbles lifted 5 cm, that's a start. Now extrapolate that to 5-6,000 kg of fuel embedded with some 100s of tons of concrete and metal - the corium - that needs breaking up and then lifting maybe 30 metres, and moving another 50-100 metres to a safe container, without irradiating staff; that is the reality of what must be done.
Next plan...
klausdorth
Years, decades, centuries .... that is the question.
And what a tremendous success ..... some pebbles, 5 cm ..... that must have been quite an act.
Can hardly wait to see what will be next on this on-going agenda, I mean a mere 8 years until now and nothing (of real importance) has happened.
Robert pearce
Im not real smart but i think moving the contaminated water inland would be a good idea before another tsunami wave washes it all back on to the land and into the ocean.
Euro Dude
So basically ZERO progress after 8 years. Shame Tepco! I see nobody being acused or jailed yet for that fiasco.
nandakandamanda
Step by step one gets to Rome.
kazetsukai
Great..! A good first step.
No other nation or company has been able to use and control a robot under those circumstances to even start such a cleanup effort. It will be a step to develop better technology not only for Japan's Fukushima, but for any other reactor world over that may face a similar cleanup problem.
In any case, this was not Chernobyl. Regardless of opinion, the problem is now and must be addressed without having to place blame. The key is to have it done safely and without any further harm to people and nature.
I wish them well... keep it up.