Robot probes radioactive fuel at Fukushima plant

A robot began an attempt to examine radioactive fuel at the Fukushima nuclear plant on Wednesday in a complex operation seen as key to clean-up efforts after the 2011 meltdown.
The operation is intended to better assess the status of the melted fuel, including whether it is stable enough to be picked up for removal, or may crumble upon contact.
"The operation began at 7 a.m. local time. So far no problems have been reported," a spokeswoman for the plant's operator TEPCO told AFP.
The operation is being carried out at the plant's No. 2 reactor, one of three that melted down after a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
Robots have already peered inside the reactor to allow experts to assess the melted fuel visually, but Wednesday's test is the first attempt to work out how fragile the highly radioactive material is.
Removing the melted fuel is considered the most difficult part of the massive clean-up operation in the wake of the nuclear disaster.
It is not expected to begin until 2021, and TEPCO has other issues to resolve including how to dispose of large quantities of contaminated water stored in containers at the plant site.
The March 2011 tsunami that caused the meltdown was triggered by a massive undersea quake and killed around 18,000 people.
Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes because of the threat of radiation.
Authorities have been working to rebuild the region, although areas near the crippled plant remain uninhabitable because of radiation dangers.© 2019 AFP
Goodlucktoyou
8 years later and just an “Attempt” of one of 3, of which are impossible for humans to access.
How much tax money went to this private company?
sf2k
Yes it's a great technical problem because you both have to control the robot and not have it melt or have its circuits fry.
Alex Einz
pretty given that its still radioactive... can anyone explain the point of making these robots , except of public money wasting ?
Strangerland
Um, how about because humans would die.
Tokyo-Engr
This is an important part of decommissioning these plants. Whether you want to encase (entomb) the reactors or remove the fuel it is important to know where the fuel is.
I wish the engineers performing this work luck. Most were likely not at fault for or involved in the meltdown and just trying to clean up the mess.
What do you all recommend? They just abandon the plant in place? Can't be done that way.
albaleo
I hope more people take in what you say. The clean up is an important and difficult job. Those involved should have more support and more recognition of their skills.
nandakandamanda
There is also the possibility of future business selling nuclear disaster technology. That possibility must surely to some degree encourage those throwing large amounts of money into developing these things. On balance, there will probably be more accidents as NPP facility numbers increase worldwide.
Jandworld
The status of the melted fuel?
its not like a bomb, spreading out?
Patricia Yarrow
Friends ask me (here in Tokyo) if Fukushima NPPs are under control. I cannot honestly reply that they are...eight long years later.