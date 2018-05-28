Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Roller coaster halted again at Universal Studios in Japan

OSAKA

A roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka was temporarily halted Monday, leaving 32 riders suspended in the air until they were all safely back on the ground, the theme park operator said.

An employee halted the Jurassic Park-inspired Flying Dinosaur roller coaster just after it started in order to confirm the safety of some riders at around 6:05 p.m., USJ said.

Earlier this month, the roller coaster stalled due to a glitch, leaving dozens stranded 20 to 30 meters above the ground for up to two hours.

The theme park resumed operation of the ride at around 6:40 p.m.

