Rotor abnormality led to emergency landing of U.S. military copter in Okinawa

NAHA

The U.S. Marine Corps said Sunday one of its helicopters made an emergency landing on a small islet in Okinawa the previous day after "indications of the main rotor moving at too high a speed."

None of the four crew members aboard was injured when the UH-1 helicopter landed on a sandy beach on Ikei Island. U.S. military personnel continued checking the aircraft Sunday morning and removed the main rotor.

"We are grateful that...no one was hurt and no property was damaged. The Marine Corps will rigorously investigate the cause of the incident," a Marine Corps officer told Kyodo News.

The incident is the latest in a series of accidents and mishaps involving U.S. military aircraft stationed in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military forces in Japan. The helicopter that made the emergency landing belongs to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on the main island of Okinawa.

Koichiro Nakajima, the Japanese Defense Ministry's local bureau chief, told reporters after inspecting the helicopter, "Flight safety is above everything else. We want (the U.S. military) to work toward that end."

Nakajima also met the head of the Ikei residents' association, who strongly protested over the incident.

"If an aircraft falls on our houses, it will cause huge damage. If we lose lives, they will not return," Masanori Tamaki, 61, said, adding the U.S. military should change its flight path.

Ikei Island, located around 30 kilometers northeast of the prefectural capital Naha is connected to the Okinawa main island by a bridge. According to a local resident, there is a house around 100 meters from where the helicopter landed.

