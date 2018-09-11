Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Rubella infection spikes in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of rubella patients reported in Japan this year stood at 362, nearly quadrupling from the previous year, with many of the cases located in Tokyo and its vicinity, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said Tuesday.

The institute is warning a potential rubella outbreak could even affect the operation of Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan in 2020 and is urging people, mainly men in their 30s to 50s, to get vaccinations as many have not been vaccinated sufficiently against rubella.

The latest report through Sept. 2 showed 75 cases were newly reported in a week, down from 97 in the previous week. Of these, 28 were in Tokyo, followed by 11 in Chiba Prefecture, eight in Kanagawa Prefecture, seven in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan and five each in Ibaraki and Saitama prefectures.

Rubella, a highly contagious disease often transmitted through coughing and sneezing, can have a serious health impact if contracted by women in the early stages of pregnancy as it tends to cause birth defects such as heart disorders, hearing impairments and cataracts in babies.

Vaccination is effective in preventing infection, but women who are already pregnant cannot be vaccinated as the vaccine itself is feared to have an impact on the child.

In 2013, Japan saw a major rubella outbreak, with over 10,000 people being infected. Cases of infection have since declined but there has been a resurgence since late July this year, with many of the patients being men in their 30s and older.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Health & Beauty

How To Read And Understand Your Japanese Health Check Report

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Bars

Free Live Music this September!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Another Roadside Attraction: 3 Random Joys of Japanese Highway Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Osaka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog