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Yuki Adachi, who has been missing since March 23 Image: Kyoto Prefectural Police
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Rucksack of missing 11-year-old Kyoto boy found in mountainous area

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KYOTO

A rucksack belonging to an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since March 23 in Nantan City, Kyoto Prefecture, was found Sunday in a mountainous area of ​​the city.

Yuki Adachi, a fifth-grade student at Sonobe Elementary School in Nantan, went missing on the morning of March 23 after being dropped off by his father , TV Asahi reported. He did not enter the school and has not been seen since.

According to the police, a relative of Adachi found the yellow rucksack and it was confirmed to belong to the boy.

Police and other authorities have deployed more than 500 people in the search for Adachi.

Kyodo News reported that when last seen, he was wearing a black-and-gray fleece top, beige chino pants, black sneakers and carrying his rucksack.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 0771-62-0110.

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