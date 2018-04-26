High court upholds ruling blaming local gov'ts over school kids' death in tsunami

Plaintiffs hold a banner with photos of elementary school children killed by the tsunami on March 11, 2011, outside a courthouse in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on Thursday.

A high court upheld a lower court ruling Thursday ordering the city of Ishinomaki and Miyagi Prefecture to pay around 1.4 billion yen in damages to the families of 23 elementary school pupils killed by tsunami following the March 2011 earthquake in northeastern Japan.

In the Sendai High Court ruling, Presiding Judge Hiroshi Ogawa said the authorities "failed to fulfil their obligation to revamp a risk management manual in line with the realities of Okawa Elementary School."

The focal point at the high court was whether the court would acknowledge any flaws in the disaster prevention measures taken by the city and the public school before the deadly tsunami, as the Sendai District Court ruling had denied such flaws.

The high court raised the amount of compensation by about 10 million yen from the lower court ruling.

The plaintiffs had demanded that the local governments jointly pay around 2.3 billion yen, arguing the school should have taken better anti-tsunami measures.

The city claimed that it was impossible to predict a tsunami that could engulf the school, which had never experienced such a disaster in the past.

A total of 74 pupils, and 10 teachers and officials died in the tsunami that followed the magnitude 9 earthquake on March 11, 2011. The tsunami engulfed the pupils and teachers as they began evacuating to an area near a 7-meter-high riverbank.

The school, at a height of up to 1.5 meters above sea level, was not designated as in an area that could be hit by potential tsunami in the city's hazard map at the time of the disaster.

The school revised its risk management manual in line with a law on school health and safety that came into force in 2009 but retained potential evacuation points as "vacant space and parks nearby."

Pointing to the low elevation of the school and the high risk of tsunami in the area that is close to rivers, the plaintiffs argued, "The manual was extremely inadequate as it lacked specific descriptions of evacuation sites and the means to reach them. The school failed to evaluate and revise it."

The city claimed that the school was only obliged to compile a manual and its content was adequate based on scientific knowledge at that time.

In October 2016, the district court ruled local authorities were negligent, ordering the city and prefecture to pay compensation. The court concluded the school should have evacuated children to a nearby mountain rather than to an area near a riverbank.

The city and a third-party panel have revealed that students at the school were kept at its playground for about 45 minutes despite a large-scale tsunami warning.

