Ruling LDP seeks push for Japanese language program for foreign children

Japan's ruling party Liberal Democratic Party is proposing the government establish a blueprint for beginner Japanese language classes aimed at children of foreign nationals in the country to be used nationally, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The draft report compiled by the LDP's Headquarters for Foreign Nationals Policy also includes plans to support a pre-arrival Japanese language and immersion program, as well as the development of a grant system for municipalities.

The draft comes after the headquarters submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in January a proposal stating its push for no undocumented foreigners, Japanese language education and the implementation of clearer rules for land acquisition by foreigners.

The headquarters is set to hold discussions based on the draft and stipulate specific measures the government should take, ahead of the government's compilation of its basic policy on economic and fiscal management and reform in the summer.

The proposal suggests developing a system within fiscal 2027 for an on-demand Japanese language and immersion program that can be used on a trial basis from fiscal 2028.

It also laid out suggestions for a smartphone app that can be used by foreign residents and the Immigration Services Agency to communicate, as well as strengthening the ability to gather intelligence on undocumented foreign nationals via social media.

© KYODO