 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Runaway dog bites 4 people in Tochigi Prefecture

4 Comments
TOCHIGI

Four people were bitten by a runaway dog in Tochigi City on Sunday.

A 25-year-old woman walking her dog was the first to be bitten at around 2:10 p.m., NHK reported. She suffered a bite to her left hand, while trying to protect her pet from the dog.

Three men aged between 35 and 50 who tried to help the woman were also bitten on their hands and arms.

The runaway dog was later captured. Police said its owner, a man in his 50s, told them the dog got away from him and he was looking for it when it attacked the woman's dog.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

In heat?

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Chihuahua or Belgian Shepherd? The size/breed of the dog would be informative. A better written article would include some pertinent content.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

From ANN TV-Asahi News: "According to the police, the dog that attacked was a female mixed breed resembling a pit bull, about 1 meter long, and was kept at a residence near the scene."

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Destroy the dangerous dog. Arrest the owner and make him pay Millions of Yen in compensation. Life ban from owning pets.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel