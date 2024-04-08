Runaway dog bites 4 people in Tochigi Prefecture

Four people were bitten by a runaway dog in Tochigi City on Sunday.
A 25-year-old woman walking her dog was the first to be bitten at around 2:10 p.m., NHK reported. She suffered a bite to her left hand, while trying to protect her pet from the dog.
Three men aged between 35 and 50 who tried to help the woman were also bitten on their hands and arms.
The runaway dog was later captured. Police said its owner, a man in his 50s, told them the dog got away from him and he was looking for it when it attacked the woman's dog.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
Redemption
In heat?
Hervé L'Eisa
Chihuahua or Belgian Shepherd? The size/breed of the dog would be informative. A better written article would include some pertinent content.
3RENSHO
From ANN TV-Asahi News: "According to the police, the dog that attacked was a female mixed breed resembling a pit bull, about 1 meter long, and was kept at a residence near the scene."
Fighto!
Destroy the dangerous dog. Arrest the owner and make him pay Millions of Yen in compensation. Life ban from owning pets.