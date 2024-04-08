Runaway dog bites 4 people in Tochigi Prefecture

Four people were bitten by a runaway dog in Tochigi City on Sunday.

A 25-year-old woman walking her dog was the first to be bitten at around 2:10 p.m., NHK reported. She suffered a bite to her left hand, while trying to protect her pet from the dog.

Three men aged between 35 and 50 who tried to help the woman were also bitten on their hands and arms.

The runaway dog was later captured. Police said its owner, a man in his 50s, told them the dog got away from him and he was looking for it when it attacked the woman's dog.

© Japan Today