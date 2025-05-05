Rush of returning travelers peaks as Golden Week holiday ends

The rush of travelers returning to Tokyo and other major cities peaked on Tuesday, the last day of the latter half of Japan's Golden Week holidays, with train stations and airports crowded with holidaymakers.

Tokyo's Haneda airport was bustling with travelers including families coming back from leisure trips. Kohei Takimoto, 40, who spent with his family around a week in Okinawa Prefecture, famous for its beaches, said, "I was able to refresh myself, both mentally and physically."

His 6-year-old daughter, Miyu, said, "The beach was beautiful and I had so much fun."

JR Shin-Osaka Station in western Japan was also packed.

Masanari Deguchi, 24, was returning to Kawasaki near Tokyo after a visit to his hometown of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture. "Although it was hard to travel around since the holidays were not consecutive, I am glad I was able to relax here," Deguchi said.

The second half of Golden Week was a four-day holiday from Saturday, while the first half took place in late April.

