 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Rush of returning travelers peaks as Golden Week holiday ends

0 Comments
TOKYO

The rush of travelers returning to Tokyo and other major cities peaked on Tuesday, the last day of the latter half of Japan's Golden Week holidays, with train stations and airports crowded with holidaymakers.

Tokyo's Haneda airport was bustling with travelers including families coming back from leisure trips. Kohei Takimoto, 40, who spent with his family around a week in Okinawa Prefecture, famous for its beaches, said, "I was able to refresh myself, both mentally and physically."

His 6-year-old daughter, Miyu, said, "The beach was beautiful and I had so much fun."

JR Shin-Osaka Station in western Japan was also packed.

Masanari Deguchi, 24, was returning to Kawasaki near Tokyo after a visit to his hometown of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture. "Although it was hard to travel around since the holidays were not consecutive, I am glad I was able to relax here," Deguchi said.

The second half of Golden Week was a four-day holiday from Saturday, while the first half took place in late April.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Cruelty-Free Japanese Beauty Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “I Want To Leave My Fiance”

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Work for a Haken Dispatch Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo