Passengers are seen in the arrival at Kansai International Airport on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

Rush of travelers returning from Golden Week holiday intensifies

TOKYO

The rush of travelers returning to Tokyo after Japan's Golden Week holiday intensified Sunday, with major airports and railway stations increasingly crowded.

With people returning to work on Tuesday after the unprecedented 10-day national holiday, reserved seats on Tokyo-bound bullet trains are almost fully booked and parts of expressways are already seeing congestion.

A tailback of up to 40 kilometers is predicted north of Tokyo around the Kazo Interchange on the Tohoku Expressway, while traffic is expected to be backed up for about 30 km near the Tomei Expressway's Yamato Tunnel, on the southwest outskirts of the capital.

This year's annual holiday was specially extended to 10 days to celebrate the imperial succession. Japan's new Emperor Naruhito ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday, a day after his 85-year-old father became the first Japanese monarch in 202 years to abdicate.

