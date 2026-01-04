 Japan Today
national

Rush of travelers returning from New Year holidays peaks

TOKYO

The travel rush of people returning from year-end and New Year holidays in Japan peaked on Saturday, with shinkansen bullet trains fully booked and airports bustling.

JR Shin-Osaka Station in western Japan was crowded with people heading toward Tokyo. Toshiya Kinoshita, a 43-year-old resident of Tokyo who visited his hometown in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said, "I was able to take a break there."

JR Tokyo Station also saw sustained congestion throughout the day. Fumie Hashimoto, 77, who lives in Shunan, in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi, expressed joy at having spent a "relaxing and good New Year's Day."

Among the returning travelers was Sara Yoshinaka, 29, who visited her hometown in Anamizu, one of the areas in Ishikawa Prefecture hard hit by a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day in 2024.

Yoshinaka's home was not heavily damaged by the temblor but the 29-year-old, when interviewed at Kanazawa Station in the central Japan prefecture, reflected on the many people, including relatives, who continue to live in temporary housing. "I hope this year will be a peaceful year without disasters," she said.

At Narita airport near Tokyo, many people were returning from their overseas destinations during the holiday period.

Ayuko Sekino, a 57-year-old Yokohama resident who spent time in Vietnam, was happy sharing her trip in the Southeast Asian country where she had a "taste of summer."

According to Japan Railways, reserved seats on Tokyo-bound shinkansen bullet trains from various parts of the country were fully occupied.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall at one point caused a traffic jam stretching up to 23 kilometers on a highway in Hiroshima Prefecture, in western Japan.

