Russia holds events on disputed isles to mark 1945 victory over Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

Russia held military events on a group of disputed islands off Hokkaido on Saturday, commemorating the day designated by Moscow as the anniversary of its victory over Japan in the Pacific War in 1945.

The events, held on three of the four islands known collectively as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, were also a demonstration of Russia's effective control of the isles.

In a show of Moscow's strengthened territorial claims, military grounds on two of the islands, Etorofu and Kunashiri, are also currently being used in Russia's Far East strategic military exercises. The two islands were excluded when similar drills were last conducted in 2018.

According to residents of the two islands, military parades and concerts were held on Saturday, with weaponry such as tanks and multiple rocket launchers also on display. A ceremony was also held on Shikotan, another of the four islands.

The Soviet Union seized the islands following Japan's surrender in 1945, which Moscow maintains was a legitimate outcome of the war. Tokyo argues the acquisition was illegal and has continued to demand their return.

Call to arms,liberate the island and get into Putin grill

0 ( +0 / -0 )

