Russian missile troops held drills on a disputed island which both Japan and Russia claim as their own, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Defense Ministry as saying on Thursday.
Soviet troops took control of the four islands off Hokkaido - known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories - at the end of World War II and they have remained in Moscow's hands since. The dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty.
Interfax said on Thursday that Russian troops had practiced moving and camouflaging their vehicles on Matua island. Moscow said in May it would establish observation posts on the islands.
More recently, Russia has pushed back against a growing military alliance between the United States and Japan, which it has cast as a "stumbling block" to the signing of any peace agreement with Tokyo.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week that evidence that Japan was increasingly aligned with what he called "the collective West" could only be "detrimental to our bilateral relations."© Thomson Reuters 2024.
JJE
The single most important provable fact here is these islands are indisputably UN-recognized territory of the Russian Federation. Here is the map:
https://www.un.org/geospatial/content/russian-federation
Now, certain quarters often get confused (or conflate) the Empire of Japan and postwar constitutional Japan, which is completely disingenuous.
The former, which doesn't exist, had and lost administration of the islands because of siding with the Axis powers in war. Indeed, the wartime agreements of the Allies would limit postwar Japan to the Home Islands and anything that was defined as part of that - these islands didn't meet that definition.
The latter didn't emerge till 1952 - not joining the UN until 1956 - and never enjoyed sovereignty over the islands for the specific reason listed above.
There is no actual bilateral territorial dispute in this area.
JJE
This article has some inaccuracies - the RMoD said the activities took place on Матуа Island. It's in the official press and video release which underpins the article. That is what they said.
Wasabi
The Kuril Islands dispute is primarily a bilateral issue between Russia and Japan rather than a matter directly addressed by the United Nations.
the sooner putin is gone the better for the world
TaiwanIsNotChina
Throwing an impudent military party on the islands don't make them any more legitimate Russian territory.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Oh look, it is the favorite copypasta from the UN. The commentators that post that will have difficulty explaining the other country maps which clearly show Russian malfeasance. Also the commentators that claim that no coup can retain a country's territorial integrity and agreements will have difficulty explaining how Russian was allowed to maintain both post their self-coup in 1993.
OssanAmerica
At the end of WWII.....after Japan declared their surrender and all other allied offensives were halted. The four islands which were Japanese since 1855 by Treaty with Russia and were exempt from the territorial actions dicated by the Cairo and Potsdam Agreements. The USSR/Russia not even attend the 1951 San Francsico Treaty much less sign it. Stolen, as clear as day.