Russia holds naval drills in Sea of Japan

Russian troops taking part in the country's largest-ever war games on Saturday held drills in the Sea of Japan, despite Tokyo's concerns about a Russian military buildup in the area.
The exercises were part of the Vostok-18, or East-18, war games that kicked off in eastern Russia on September 11 and will run until Monday.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has described the week-long operation, which involves nearly 300,000 soldiers, 36,000 vehicles, 1,000 planes and 80 warships, as Russia's biggest-ever war games.
They are also taking place in eastern Siberia and the far-eastern Pacific region, with Chinese troops involved.
On Saturday, the armed forces simulated marines capturing a shoreline area at the Klerk military training ground on a peninsula in the far eastern Primorye region supported by aviation and artillery.
"What's special about this exercise is that it involves the marines, aviation, warships from the Pacific Fleet, artillery, sappers and other specialists," Major-General Dmitry Kovalenko told journalists.
Japan has raised concerns over Russia's military buildup in the region, particularly on the Kuril Island chain, four of which are claimed by Tokyo in a dispute dating back to World War II that has prevented the two nations from ever signing a peace treaty.
Speaking Thursday as he watched the drill, President Vladimir Putin promised to "further reinforce" the armed forces and supply them with "the latest generation weapons and technical equipment" at a time of rising tension in Moscow's ties with Washington and Brussels.
While Russia insists the war games are long-planned and purely defensive in nature, NATO has said that they are simulating "large-scale conflict."© 2018 AFP
How long until 'Tokyo' announces its latest contract to purchase huge quantities of oil, gas and coal from Russia.
The picture used for this article must be thrilling to look at for 'western' and Russian rightists.
You know,most people in Japan don't care about these military drills. They can hold their drills wherever they want as long no Japanese get injured. Media always try to create something big when there isn't really anything and like to create tension between Russia and Japan. NATO always try to make us fear Russia for their propaganda. Their hope probably is that Japan is always on bad terms with their neighbors and use Japan to create hate. Nobody likes to talk about it and as long no one say anything, life will go on normally and we live peacefully among ourselves,but media always try to remind us every years about territory disputes to create tension for no reason.
I don't think it's right for them to be practicing battle scenarios and war maneuvers at a friendly neighbor's doorstep. Perhaps Japanese don't care but it still doesn't make it okay to do so.
Hiro....absolutely right.
Russia is conducting their war games on their territory , it has zero to do with Japan despite pointless media reports of " Japan,s concern". A non story. Russia does their war games on Russian territory Japan on theirs and so it goes . Must be a slow news Sunday.
Meh... but it sure seems to excite the hysterical leftist McCarthyite warmongers.
too many posts supporting the wrong side
Currently it's rightist states like the US (with a rightist executive), Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran (both rightist theocracies) among others fighting wars for resources and territorial control. The warmongers you mentioned must be hidden along with the deep state ghosts and the other imaginary demons rightists seem to be haunted by.
Meanwhile we are doing the same in China’s sea.
@almost. We are still at war because abe won’t sign a peace treaty, so friendly is not true.
@Goodlucktoyou. Actions speak louder than words. Since the end of WW2 if we look at which country has used military force to occupy another I believe most people would clearly see which (country) is still a danger to its neighbors and which is not.
The Japanese should get their good friends, the Chinese, to keep an eye on the Russkies.
China's sea?? So you accept and recognize the ridiculous 9-dash line?
If Russia is doing it in their territory, there is not any problem in there. Is there? US is doing the same thing always. Right in front of others' maritime territory on opposite side of the earth. So.. not a big deal at all.
ALmostToday 11:31 am JST
@Goodlucktoyou. Actions speak louder than words. Since the end of WW2 if we look at which country has used military force to occupy another
If you're speaking of ones actions or what country has used its military force for war or occupying foreign countries, you MUST be speaking of the United States of America, no other country even comes close!
Im personally against ALL "war games" that are being done outside one's own military bases!
It's a fear tactic to remind everyone that the US is NOT the ONLY superpower !
@Commanteer: you consider McCarthy as leftist?? Here in the U.S., every liberal and leftist I know consider McCarthy as extreme right. You must be way, Way, WAY right of McCarthy to consider him a leftist. (BTW, how do you feel about the John Birch Society? LOL)
If the U.S. had 300,000 soldiers, 36,000 vehicles, 1,000 planes and 80 warships in a military exercise in the Sea of Japan, everybody here would be raising the warmonger flag against the U.S. Yet hardly anybody here is raising the warmonger flag against the Russians and Chinese whenever they perform military exercises. Probably because everybody here believes military exercises the US are involved in are offensive in nature and Russian/Chinese military exercises are "defensive."
@Serrano: Guess what? The Chinese and Mongolians are participating with the Russians with 3200 troops, 30 fixed wing aircraft and helicopters and 900 other military hardware.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/08/22/asia-pacific/chinese-military-join-unprecedented-russian-joint-exercises-first-time/#.W53SrLly4ic
At least these exercises are giving a good show of their military hardware and soldiers, tactics and performance under actual battle conditions. I'm sure the U.S., Japan and allies are observing and taking careful notes of both Russians and Chinese.
Maybe Abe was a bit quick to say no treaty will be signed until the island issue is resolved? I mean, without a peace treaty the countries are not at peace, are they, and Putin can do this kind of thing regardless of Japan’s “concerns”.
Halwick:
Maybe he's trying to define 'oxymoron'.
Whatever, you'd think he'd have more respect and just plain historical awareness than to use that term to try and discredit leftists, given all the poor leftist victims who suffered at the hands of the original, infamous, and very right-wing Senator Joseph McCarthy.
＠Halwick
The Russians and Chinese are holding military exercises in their own territory and territorial waters. Just because it is called the Sea of Japan it doesn't mean that it all belongs to Japan.