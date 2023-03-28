Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, a Russian navy boat launches an anti-ship missile test in the Peter The Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
national

Russia test-fires anti-ship missiles at mock target in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW

Russia's Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It said the exercise took place in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan but did not give more precise coordinates. The gulf borders the Russian Pacific Fleet headquarters at Fokino and is about 700 kilometers from Japan's northern Hokkaido Island.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Japan does not plan to lodge a protest to Russia over the missile exercise, said Tasuku Matsuki, Japanese Foreign Ministry official in charge of Russia, noting that its location — Peter the Great Bay — is considered Russian coast, though it is facing the water between the two countries.

“On the whole, Japan is concerned about Russia’s increasing military activities around the Japanese coasts and watching them with great interest,” Matsuki said.

He said Russia has conducted missile drills in that area in the past and issued maritime advisories ahead of time. He said Japan is not in a position to comment on Russia’s intention of the exercise.

Russian nuclear-capable Tu-95 bombers flew over the Sea of Japan for several hours last week.

In September, Japan protested multinational military exercises on the Russian-held Kuril Islands — some of which are claimed by Japan — and expressed concern about Russian and Chinese warships conducting shooting drills in the Sea of Japan.

Russia also tested submarine-launched missiles in the Sea of Japan last year.

AP writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed from Tokyo.

We’re not afraid of these Russian clowns.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We’re not afraid of these Russian clowns.

Who is "we"?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Funny. All these Dictators

test weapons then blame

America for being aggressive

when all along it's the Dictators

who are being aggressive.

Not funny.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Meanwhile on the other side of it, Germany confirms delivery of Leopards. UK, Challengers. Poland, MiG fighters. All defence against the Special Fascist Operation. Which wipes out Russians and Ukrainians daily. Putin responds to force. So there’s some force. Maybe Japan will add some soon, too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

