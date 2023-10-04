Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant which started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, in Okuma town
An aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Photo: Reuters/KYODO
national

Russia says Japan did not inform it fully about radioactive Fukushima water

3 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia said on Wednesday that Japan had failed to provide full information on the radioactive water being discharged from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, despite repeated requests from both Moscow and Beijing.

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean in August, and was heavily criticized by China, which immediately banned all seafood imports from Japan.

"We and China have repeatedly urged the Japanese side to show transparency and provide all interested states with full access to all information about the discharge of water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Japan has not done this," Zakharova said. "Japan has failed to properly respond to these issues and to guarantee the absence of a threat, including a long-term one."

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 triggered a nuclear meltdown at Fukushima - the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chornobyl 25 years earlier, in what was then Soviet Ukraine.

Japan says the release is safe, noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has concluded that the impact on people and the environment is "negligible".

Russia is considering joining China in banning Japanese seafood imports, a Russian regulator said last month.

Zakharova said most of Russia's concerns would be "immediately removed if Tokyo stopped the process of draining its waste into the world's ocean", adding that China had expressed the same view.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Sorry, it meant to be surprise from Japan for its neighbor. So no spoiler prior to that.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

So with all the news, all of the international oversight, somehow Russia missed it. Must be heavily distracted by something, not sure what.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Everyone knows the game that Russia is playing. China and Russia should think about their credibility, it isn't getting any higher!!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Oita Marine Palace (Umitamago) Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

20 Halloween Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

More Essential Items for Your New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Ceramic Museum

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Restaurant Buffets in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What is The Nara Deer Antler-Cutting Ceremony?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Visit The Sites of Japan’s Historic Battles

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 2 – 8

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Restoring Antique Japanese Plates with Gold – Kintsugi

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Nara Deer Antler Cutting Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel