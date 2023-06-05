Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Russia starts naval exercises in waters of Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk

2 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia's Pacific Fleet forces have started operational exercises in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk that will last until June 20, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"More than 60 warships and support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the exercise of the Pacific Fleet forces grouping," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

2 Comments
That's fine but I will expect Russia and China to zip it when the US does the same.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Russia answered to Kishida's provocation. usually country like Japan with debts looks for war as a scapegoat.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Get the life jackets ready!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

