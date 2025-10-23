Russia suspected of diverting NEC submarine cables for military use

The Russian military is suspected of diverting undersea communication cables made by NEC Corp for military use, an international probe by Kyodo News and other media revealed Thursday.

The cables, procured through a private company in Cyprus, appear to have been used to construct the "Harmony" undersea surveillance network in the Barents Sea, a part of the Arctic Ocean, for searching for enemy vessels to protect nuclear submarines equipped with nuclear missiles.

Exporting submarine cables requires permission from the Japanese government, and it is deemed a violation of the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Law if the end user or intended purpose of use differs from what was declared.

The government may take administrative action or issue administrative guidance to the major Japanese information technology firm.

The collaborative investigation by 10 media companies, including Kyodo News, The Washington Post and German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, based on documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, revealed a Russian procurement network spanning Japan, the United States and Europe.

NEC acknowledged that it sold submarine cables in 2018 to a Cyprus-based company, adding, "We did not think that (the cables) would be used for military purposes."

According to testimonies and documents obtained by the ICIJ from an accounting firm in Cyprus, NED sold 750 kilometers of cable to Mostrello Commercial Ltd., which has close ties to the Russian Defense Ministry, in 2018.

Mostrello had the same ownership as CJSC Perspective Technologies Agency, a telecommunications infrastructure company in Moscow that does business with Russia's Defense Ministry, and acted as a shell company for secret procurement.

The U.S. Treasury Department added both companies to its sanctions list in October 2024 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kyodo News confirmed that in January 2018, Mostrello loaded the cable on a cargo ship from NEC subsidiary OCC Corp.'s office in Kitakyushu, southwestern Japan. NEC received around $14 million between 2017 and 2018, according to Mostrello's bank statements and audit-related documents.

The cables were sent to the Russian Arctic city of Murmansk, with satellite photos showing submarine cables being transported to a wharf near Perspective Technologies' facility in the city in June 2018. The company's vessel then sailed into the Barents Sea.

Perspective Technologies had received an order in 2014 from a Russian munitions company for the procurement of the kind of submarine cables involved in the undersea surveillance network, according to German authorities.

