Russia withdraws from 2025 World Expo in Japan

Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura, front left, other officials and children stand in front of a Japan Airlines specially painted aircraft featuring Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, at Osaka airport on Tuesday, to build momentum for the event.

Russia said Tuesday it will withdraw from the World Exposition in Osaka planned for 2025.

A Russian representative told a plenary session of the Bureau of International Expositions in Paris that Moscow has decided to refrain from participating in the World Expo in Osaka "amid the lack of efficient communication with the host."

The official did not elaborate further.

Last week, the Japanese government mentioned the possibility that Russia would not participate in the expo.

"We would not assume Russia's participation in the Osaka-Kansai Expo if there will be no change in the current situation" surrounding the country's invasion of Ukraine, Hanako Jimi, the minister in charge of the expo, told reporters Friday.

The ongoing invasion conflicts with the event's theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," she said.

The Russian announcement came after Mexico and Estonia decided not to take part in the 2025 event in western Japan.

© KYODO