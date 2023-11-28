Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura, front left, other officials and children stand in front of a Japan Airlines specially painted aircraft featuring Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, at Osaka airport on Tuesday, to build momentum for the event. Photo: KYODO
national

Russia withdraws from 2025 World Expo in Japan

2 Comments
PARIS

Russia said Tuesday it will withdraw from the World Exposition in Osaka planned for 2025.

A Russian representative told a plenary session of the Bureau of International Expositions in Paris that Moscow has decided to refrain from participating in the World Expo in Osaka "amid the lack of efficient communication with the host."

The official did not elaborate further.

Last week, the Japanese government mentioned the possibility that Russia would not participate in the expo.

"We would not assume Russia's participation in the Osaka-Kansai Expo if there will be no change in the current situation" surrounding the country's invasion of Ukraine, Hanako Jimi, the minister in charge of the expo, told reporters Friday.

The ongoing invasion conflicts with the event's theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," she said.

The Russian announcement came after Mexico and Estonia decided not to take part in the 2025 event in western Japan.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Over budget and behind schedule.

it’s not surprising that countries are pulling out

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The osaka mascot doesn't encourage cooperation or anything besides repulsion

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Advent Calendars to Count Down to Christmas Day in Japan 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Chichibu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Seriously Corny Cafe Treats

Savvy Tokyo

Nanrakuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

I Tried Traveling Japan for $30 Per Day, Here’s What I Learned

GaijinPot Blog

Kanazawa Neighborhoods (Nagamachi, Higashi Chaya, Nishi Chaya, Kazue-machi)

GaijinPot Travel

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

Spectacular Shikoku and Kyushu Autumn Foliage Illuminations

GaijinPot Blog

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog