Russian man attacked by bear in western mountainous region of Tokyo

A Russian man was attacked by a bear on Sunday in a town in the mountainous far-western region of Tokyo, authorities said.

According to local authorities and the fire department, the man, who is in his 30s, suffered injuries to his arm and face and was airlifted to a hospital by helicopter. He was seriously injured but remained conscious.

An emergency call was made around 12:10 p.m. reporting a bear attack in Okutama.

The man was hiking alone in the mountains when he encountered the bear and was not carrying a bear repellent bell, the authorities said.

Members of the local hunters' association and police searched the area but have not yet found the bear. The town has set up a cage to capture the animal.

Around 40 bear sightings have been reported near the site of the attack since April.

© KYODO