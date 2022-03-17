Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

4 Russian ships seen in Japan strait

TOKYO

Four Russian warships were spotted sailing through a strait in northeastern Japan, possibly transporting troops and combat vehicles to Ukraine, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

Four Russian tank landing ships were confirmed to have passed through the Tsugaru Strait between Japan's main island of Honshu and its northernmost main island of Hokkaido from the Pacific Ocean into the Sea of Japan.

Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force first spotted two Russian tank landing ships about 70 kilometers east-northeast of Shiriyazaki, Aomori Prefecture, at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, and two others about 220 km east-northeast of Shiriyazaki, at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The four vessels then entered the Tsugaru Strait, about 700 km east of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok.

Why you post this? You delete any post opposing the war or Russia.

owned by an oligarch?

Four Russian warships were spotted sailing through a strait in northeastern Japan, 

And....?....this is news because?

ok.

open google map.

look for Ukraine.

than check where is Japan.

thank-try to think if possible...

and now let me believe that Russia will move troops to Ukraine by vessel passing Japan...can you give me a break guys?

this is not even pathetic,this just too primitive to believe...

hint-if Russia wants move troops to Ukraine can do it shorter and easier way since have border with UA...and for this reason dont need to use ship from another part of world to do so...goodbye common sense???

Why could they not have just mysteriously sank? They wouldn't have made it to their destination.

this is not even pathetic,this just too primitive to believe...

hint-if Russia wants move troops to Ukraine can do it shorter and easier way since have border with UA...and for this reason dont need to use ship from another part of world to do so...goodbye common sense???

This is highly possible as they would want to take the safest and a unexpected route.

