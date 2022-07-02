Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Russian warships pass between Japan's westernmost islands

1 Comment
TOKYO

Three Russian naval vessels passed between Japan's two westernmost islands of Yonaguni and Iriomote, the Defense Ministry said Saturday, as tensions between Tokyo and Moscow continue to intensify over the Ukraine crisis.

The destroyer, frigate and supply ships sailed between the islands near Taiwan from Friday through Saturday and moved into the East China Sea, said the ministry, which, for the first time, disclosed Russia's naval passage in the area.

The ministry, which is analyzing the ships' actions and motives, presumed that they were on their way to return to Russia. The passage came amid an increased Russian and Chinese naval presence in waters around Japan.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said last month that five Russian naval ships "almost encircled Japan," and three Chinese vessels followed a similar path.

The Russian destroyer and frigate had accompanied those five warships for part of their journey, sailing with them southward off Hokkaido and passing the Izu Islands south of Tokyo on June 16.

Intensified Russian military activity near Japan has also involved a joint flight of bombers with China over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the Pacific in late May.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

These stories are written as though describing military maneuvers, like sharks circling and ready to strike, when in reality they are not (i.e. here the ships are merely returning back home to Russia)...Yonaguni? Eons away from Tokyo, Osaka, etc., and again just happens to be in the same area as the route back home.

So it's really obvious someone has an agenda here.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Russian warships pass between Japan's westernmost islands

Big Deal.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

LegrandeToday  07:04 am JST

So it's really obvious someone has an agenda here.

Yes the Chinese and Russians have an agenda for sure, to display to Japan. the US and Allies their navies' ability to operate in their back yard.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

3 ships sailing in international waters as is their right. Why no report on Japanese, US, German, Korean and every other country with a navy doing exactly this everyday of the year?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog