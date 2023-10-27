S Korea's top court orders stolen Buddhist statue to be returned to Japan

South Korea's top court on Thursday rejected a local temple's claim to a statue that it said Japanese pirates had looted in the 14th century, clearing the way for Japan to press for the artifact's return after it was stolen by South Korean thieves.
The 20-inch gilt bronze statue of a Buddhist Bodhisattva was stolen from a Japanese temple in 2012 by South Korean thieves, who were caught trying to sell it after returning home.
The Buseoksa Temple in South Korea filed a legal case in 2016 claiming ownership of the statue, which has been in the custody of the government, saying Japanese pirates had plundered it centuries ago.
South Korea's Supreme Court, however, upheld a lower court's decision in February rejecting the temple's claim, and said the Seoul government, the defendant in this case, had to return it to Japan, acknowledging its ownership.
South Korea's foreign ministry said it respects the top court's decision.
"The return procedures will be decided by our relevant agency in accordance with related laws and regulations," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing.
The case has been closely watched in both countries, traditional rivals whose relations have for decades been frayed by historic feuds.
The Japanese temple, Kannonji, was not a direct party to the suit but had argued that the artifact was not acquired illegally through pirates but through legitimate trade.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
MarkX
Let us hope that this does not derail the recent good will between the two countries. But I fear something like this will be used by groups in South Korea to start to demonize Japan again. Even though their own court system ruled against the South Korean temple.
Speed
Stealing a statue from a temple shouldn't be rewarded. SK did the right thing here. This may also be a sign of the warming relationship between our two countries.
Fighto!
Wise decision. I'm afraid, however, logical decisions like this will be stopped once Pres. Yoon - the best Korean President of all time is ousted - and the Democratic party return to power.
Keepyer Internetpoints
When did it stop???
Also, some aspects of it, such as holding the government responsible for its continued lies, obfuscation, and whitewashing of Japan's imperial past are richly deserved.
Keepyer Internetpoints
It seems no one knows for sure how the statue even got to Japan. With no clear evidence of previous owners, it is only natural to declare it the property of those in possession before a theft.
But if there ever is proof it was originally stolen by Japanese pirates, the Japanese temple should return it.
That said, my spidey sense tells me there is some clear information and its being withheld from the article. That is probably because there is not even an attempt to explain the lack of clear information and I highly doubt the temple in South Korea would make this claim with nothing to back it up, ie. there must be some records somewhere somebody read.