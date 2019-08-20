S Korea calls in Japanese diplomat over plans for Fukushima water

South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the economy minister from the Japanese embassy in Seoul to discuss a reported plan that would see water contaminated from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown discharged into the Pacific Ocean.
Kwon Se Jung, the director general in charge of climate change and environmental affairs at the ministry, called in Tomofumi Nishinaga, a minister for economic affairs from the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to address growing public concern over the plan.
In addition to the delivery of a note verbale, Kwon requested Japan's official stance on how it plans to dispose of the water, the ministry said in a statement released after their meeting.
Nishinaga, in response, said he would deliver South Korea's stance to Japan, and that his nation will give a transparent explanation on how the water discharge plan will be processed, not only to South Korea but also the international community.
Environmental groups and activists, such as Greenpeace, have warned about the danger posed by any discharge of the Fukushima water contaminated with tritium into the Pacific Ocean, underscoring the effect it would have on South Korea.
Last week, South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman Kim In Cheol, in his regular briefing with reporters, said that the ministry would take active measures regarding the discharge plan.© KYODO
Samit Basu
You can kiss Japanese seafood goodbye after Abe administration decides to go ahead with dumping radioactive water into the sea. All nations will ban all seafood import from Japan accordingly.
At the same time, this may give Japan's whale population a new hope, since nobody in Japan would want to eat whale meat that is 100% assured to have come from Japan's radioactive seas.
Yubaru
Another political game being played under the guise of concern for the environment.
Yes the concerns are real, and details should be openly discussed yet the timing is going to be seen as a political ploy to gain support for other issues, and to put Japan on the spot in the eyes of the world!
kurisupisu
The Koreans know that making this a big issue will embarrass Japan.
obladi
Maybe petty politics and caring for the environment will coincide for once?
Ganbare Japan!
Another day, more unfair bullying of Japan by South Korea.
Hachidori
That’s how low S.Korea is willing to go?
All right then; This will give power to to Japan to summon a S.Korean diplomat about the nasty yellow dust full of industrial toxic particles (such as cadmium, Asbestos, arsenic , pesticides and mercury among others) that finds its way to Japan every year from their country.
Fair enough?