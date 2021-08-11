S Korean court dismisses wartime labor suit against M'bishi Materials

A South Korean district court on Wednesday dismissed a damages lawsuit filed by five South Koreans against Mitsubishi Materials Corp over wartime labor, saying the suit was launched after a statute of limitations on the civil case had expired.
The plaintiffs, who are the bereaved family of a person surnamed Lee, had demanded 100 million won ($86,600) from the Japanese company, claiming that Lee was forced to work at coal mines in Japan from 1941 to 1945.
But the Seoul Central District Court said in the day's ruling that by the time the suit was filed in 2017, the statute of limitations on their right to claims had expired.
The South Korean Supreme Court in a groundbreaking decision on May 24, 2012, said the right of individuals such as former wartime laborers to pursue compensation was not nullified by a 1965 agreement between Japan and South Korea.
The district court held that the plaintiffs should have filed the case within three years of the top court ruling, before the statute of limitations expired in May 2015.
Wednesday's ruling suggests similar lawsuits filed by former wartime laborers and their bereaved families after the statute of limitations expired in May 2015 could be dismissed on the same grounds. However, it is just a district court-level decision and no firm legal precedent has been set on wartime labor cases in South Korea.
The district court ruling came after the same court in June dismissed a wartime labor compensation lawsuit brought by a group of South Koreans against 16 Japanese companies including Mitsubishi Materials.
The June ruling was contrary to a South Korean Supreme Court ruling in October 2018 that ordered what is now Nippon Steel Corp to compensate South Korean plaintiffs for forced labor during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.
The top court ruling, and a series of similar wartime labor rulings in South Korean courts against Japanese companies in subsequent months, worsened already strained ties between Japan and South Korea largely over historical issues.
Japan has maintained that issues relating to property and claims between the two countries and their peoples stemming from the colonial rule have been settled "completely and finally" under the 1965 bilateral accord, under which Japan provided grants and loans to South Korea.© KYODO
Coffee
Japan has paid and apologized for its crimes, yet South Korea continues to victimize itself and indoctrinate its children to believe they're owed something. The Koreans are so obsessed with victimizing themselves that they set themselves on fire at protests and tried to make it mandatory to put stickers in classrooms that say “This device was made by a war criminal”. As a child, I grew up with my own parents constantly reminding me of what Japan did seventy years ago as if it happened yesterday.
Meanwhile, the Moon administration dissolved the comfort women fund that Japan started, and last year, it was discovered a Korean activist group was embezzling money meant for the surviving comfort women.
Such behavior is self-righteous, self-harming, and makes me ashamed to be Korean.
Desert Tortoise
This is an example of why the judiciary must be an independent branch of the government not answerable to either the Executive or Legislative branches, or public opinion. Life tenure for judges also helps to insulate them from political pressure. Good job by this South Korean court.