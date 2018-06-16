Newsletter Signup Register / Login
S Korean court proposes return of stolen statue to temple in Japan

SEOUL

A South Korean high court has proposed returning an ancient Buddhist statue that was stolen from a Japanese temple in 2012 and is claimed by a South Korean temple, local media reported.

The proposal made by the Daejeon High Court also said the Buseoksa temple, which has claimed rightful ownership of the statue of the Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, should be given a replica.

The temple in the western city of Seosan is reported to have criticized the court offer, questioning the rationale behind the proposed return of what it said is Korean cultural property.

In April 2016, the temple filed the suit claiming that the statue had been illegally taken to Japan several hundred years ago. A representative of the South Korean government, which currently stores the statue, has since pointed out that "Buseoksa temple lacks evidence that it is the owner."

A district court in January 2017 backed a request by the temple to take possession of the statue, prompting the South Korean government to appeal.

The statue is one of the two stolen in October 2012 from religious sites on Tsushima island in Nagasaki Prefecture. It is currently stored at the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage in the central city of Daejeon.

