S Korea says listing Japan's Sado mine as World Heritage site likely

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the registration of a gold and silver mine complex on Japan's Sado Island as a UNESCO World Heritage site seems likely, as it believes the two countries are reaching a consensus over the issue, which is linked to disagreements over wartime history.

The positive remark was made by a ministry official and comes on the back of South Korea, which argues the Sado mine complex is linked to wartime forced Korean labor, having previously raised concerns about listing the site as one of World Cultural Heritage, urging that its "whole history" be reflected at the site if it is registered.

One of the main reasons the two sides are reaching a consensus, the official said, is that "Japan has promised to reflect its 'whole history' and has already taken practical measures to achieve this," without detailing the measures.

The agreement appears to have been made last-minute, with the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization set to decide on whether it adds the complex to its World Cultural Heritage list on Saturday, after its advisory body in June suggested the nomination be referred back to Japan for additional details.

The mine in Japan's Niigata Prefecture is regarded as one of the world's largest producers of gold in the 17th century and is known for its pre- and post-industrialization technology.

© KYODO