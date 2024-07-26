 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sado gold and silver mine is on the tentative UNESCO World Heritage site list. Image: Sado Island Tourism Exchange Organization
national

S Korea says listing Japan's Sado mine as World Heritage site likely

0 Comments
SEOUL

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the registration of a gold and silver mine complex on Japan's Sado Island as a UNESCO World Heritage site seems likely, as it believes the two countries are reaching a consensus over the issue, which is linked to disagreements over wartime history.

The positive remark was made by a ministry official and comes on the back of South Korea, which argues the Sado mine complex is linked to wartime forced Korean labor, having previously raised concerns about listing the site as one of World Cultural Heritage, urging that its "whole history" be reflected at the site if it is registered.

One of the main reasons the two sides are reaching a consensus, the official said, is that "Japan has promised to reflect its 'whole history' and has already taken practical measures to achieve this," without detailing the measures.

The agreement appears to have been made last-minute, with the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization set to decide on whether it adds the complex to its World Cultural Heritage list on Saturday, after its advisory body in June suggested the nomination be referred back to Japan for additional details.

The mine in Japan's Niigata Prefecture is regarded as one of the world's largest producers of gold in the 17th century and is known for its pre- and post-industrialization technology.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog