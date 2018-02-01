Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

S Korean man found hanged at Japanese consulate in Busan

4 Comments
SEOUL

A 63-year-old South Korean man has been found hanged at the Japanese Consulate General in the southeastern city of Busan in an apparent suicide, police said Thursday.

The man is believed to have been dead for more than two weeks. A consulate staffer found his body in a warehouse at the consulate on Wednesday.

Closed-circuit TV footage showed him entering the consulate premises by climbing over the wall on Jan 12 after police officers denied him entry to the consulate's library, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The man had reportedly been living alone since a divorce 20 years earlier. The police are looking into why he entered the consulate.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
4 Comments
More than 2 weeks ??? How do you not find a hanged man in a consulate for that long ??

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Bizarre!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It was a warehouse, maybe too secluded, I guess he didn't want to be found until it was over. But why the consulate, maybe some strange kind of protest.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So, I could sneak in and plant a bomb, and be out of the country and back in NK sunning myself and drinking cocktails before it's even found?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

