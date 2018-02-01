S Korean man found hanged at Japanese consulate in Busan

A 63-year-old South Korean man has been found hanged at the Japanese Consulate General in the southeastern city of Busan in an apparent suicide, police said Thursday.

The man is believed to have been dead for more than two weeks. A consulate staffer found his body in a warehouse at the consulate on Wednesday.

Closed-circuit TV footage showed him entering the consulate premises by climbing over the wall on Jan 12 after police officers denied him entry to the consulate's library, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The man had reportedly been living alone since a divorce 20 years earlier. The police are looking into why he entered the consulate.

