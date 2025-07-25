 Japan Today
Korean AF C-130H.
Korean AF C-130H. Image: Jerry Gunner/CC BY 2.0 WikiCommons
S Korean military plane entering defense zone 'regrettable': Japan

TOKYO

Japan's top government spokesman said Friday it is "regrettable" that the Self-Defense Forces were forced to scramble fighter jets after a South Korean military airplane entered the Japanese air defense identification zone without notice earlier this month.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that the government has asked South Korea to take measures to prevent similar incidents, while calling Seoul an "important partner" with which Tokyo will continue to "closely collaborate."

On Thursday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that SDF fighters scrambled to deal with a South Korean C-130 transport aircraft after it accidentally entered Japan's air defense identification zone on July 13.

The C-130 initially intended to overfly Japanese territory for a military exercise in Guam, but it failed to obtain Japanese authorities' permission in advance due to insufficient communication. The plane subsequently took a flight course to avoid Japan.

Bad weather and the need for refueling forced the airplane to change the route again and make an emergency landing at the U.S. military's Kadena Air Base in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, triggering the SDF's response, Yonhap reported.

An air defense identification zone is a wider area than sovereign airspace and is defined by each country for national security purposes.

