Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

S Korean helicopter crashes into sea off disputed islets; 7 missing

0 Comments
SEOUL

A South Korean fire department helicopter carrying seven people crashed into the sea off the disputed islets of Dokdo on late Thursday, a fire department official said on Friday.

The South Korean coast guard and private boats are searching the area for survivors while the Defense Ministry has also sent vessels, planes and divers to help with the rescue, Yonhap news agency said.

The helicopter, which was carrying a patient to a hospital on the South Korean mainland, crashed shortly after takeoff from Dokdo, an official at Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters said.

The islets, which both South Korea and Japan claim as their territory, are called Takeshima in Japanese. They are controlled by Seoul with a small band of coast guards.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Shin-Okubo: Tokyo’s Very Own Little Korea

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Strange Story of Tokyo Narita Airport’s Haunted Hotel

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Beyond ‘Kowai’: 10 Japanese Words For When You’re Freaked Out

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

True Japan Ghost Stories from GaijinPot Readers

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Ranking of the Worst Don Quijote Halloween Costumes You Can Buy This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Japanese Baby Products To Stock Up On For Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Classic Japanese Sweets To Enjoy With Your Coffee

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining