Models wear creations for the men's and women's Lanvin Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, presented in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Sacai brings wild nostalgia to Paris Fashion Week

PARIS

Sacai, Japan’s biggest fashion powerhouse, brought the wild side to Paris Fashion Week with Sunday's collection that reimagined childhood nostalgia through a lens of cutting-edge design.

Inspired by the 1963 children's picture book “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak, Chitose Abe delivered a playful, untamed vision that blended beastly textures with her trademark precision, resulting in a spectacle both bold and innovative.

The show leaned into functionality and whimsy, with shaggy faux-knit pelts adorning utility olive suits, oversized scarves, and knit blousons that channeled the spirit of untamed creatures. Faux fur trims added flair to skirts and reimagined outerwear, while nostalgic nods to Maurice Sendak’s iconic illustrations brought a touch of whimsy.

Collaborations added an extra edge, with workwear staples elevated into fashion statements, rugged boots offering a wild twist, and polished footwear tying together the refined evening looks.

Accessories like branded water bottles and utility bags infused the show with a modern, outdoorsy aesthetic, capturing the thrill of untamed creativity and leaving the audience enthralled.

