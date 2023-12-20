Saga residents sue to halt building of GSDF Osprey garrison site

Residents in the southwestern Japanese city of Saga filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the construction of a Ground Self-Defense Force garrison site for Osprey transport aircraft, amid safety concerns following a recent U.S. military Osprey crash.

Local fishermen and other landowners involved in the suit filed with the Saga District Court claim joint ownership of the land designated for the garrison near a local airport. They argue that a fishermen's cooperative that sold the land did not own it and was not entitled to sell it to the government earlier this year.

The suit also cites the potential risks to public safety and the severe impact the garrison could have on the fishing industry, referencing the Osprey crash that occurred off Japan's southwestern coast in November.

Hatsuji Koga, a 74-year-old seaweed fisherman and one of the plaintiffs, said, "I want to urge the judge to ensure that dangerous Osprey aircraft are not brought to Saga or anywhere in Japan."

The cooperative agreed with the Defense Ministry to go ahead with the sale on May 18 following a decision earlier that month by a landowners' council, which included the plaintiffs, to endorse the plan.

The decision was made by a majority vote, but some landowners on the council who remained opposed to it said it must be approved unanimously. Given a unanimous agreement was not reached, the plaintiffs argue ownership has not been transferred to the government.

Despite local opposition, construction commenced at the site on June 12.

The ministry plans to station a total of 17 V-22 Ospreys at the new location, with some of the aircraft currently based at the GSDF's Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, until July 2025.

The legal action follows a provisional injunction filed by the plaintiffs in August to halt construction at the location.

In 2014, the prefectural government put forward the plan to deploy Ospreys at Saga airport, with Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi accepting the proposal four years later.

