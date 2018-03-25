Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Saitama to take in families of Tokyo Olympics athletes as homestays

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Authorities in Saitama, north of Tokyo, will from April prepare a project to offer homestay accommodation to families of foreign athletes competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The homestay project in Saitama Prefecture, where Olympic basketball, soccer, golf and shooting events as well as the Paralympic shooting games will be held, is aimed at helping the families secure lodging while promoting intercultural exchanges, officials said.

The prefectural government will aim to take in up to 500 people by soliciting recipient households through entities such as the Saitama International Association and by developing a system to match up the athletes' families and the recipients.

Saitama would be the first local government in Japan to start a project to accommodate families of foreign athletes competing in the Summer Games through homestays, the officials said.

The prefectural government said it has decided to take the initiative as there have been cases in the past Olympics where families had a hard time finding places to stay when the athletes' competition schedules were decided at the last minute.

Many of some 80 entities, including sport federations and central governments, surveyed by the Saitama prefectural government welcomed the homestay idea, according to the officials.

"I hope it would be an opportunity for athletes' families to experience the lifestyles of Saitama and make friends with local people so they can cheer (at the games) together," said Yuichi Saito, an official of the prefectural government.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Temples

Chogosonshi-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Miso Soup With Poached Egg

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Shimizu Port

GaijinPot Travel