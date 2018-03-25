Saitama to take in families of Tokyo Olympics athletes as homestays

Authorities in Saitama, north of Tokyo, will from April prepare a project to offer homestay accommodation to families of foreign athletes competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The homestay project in Saitama Prefecture, where Olympic basketball, soccer, golf and shooting events as well as the Paralympic shooting games will be held, is aimed at helping the families secure lodging while promoting intercultural exchanges, officials said.

The prefectural government will aim to take in up to 500 people by soliciting recipient households through entities such as the Saitama International Association and by developing a system to match up the athletes' families and the recipients.

Saitama would be the first local government in Japan to start a project to accommodate families of foreign athletes competing in the Summer Games through homestays, the officials said.

The prefectural government said it has decided to take the initiative as there have been cases in the past Olympics where families had a hard time finding places to stay when the athletes' competition schedules were decided at the last minute.

Many of some 80 entities, including sport federations and central governments, surveyed by the Saitama prefectural government welcomed the homestay idea, according to the officials.

"I hope it would be an opportunity for athletes' families to experience the lifestyles of Saitama and make friends with local people so they can cheer (at the games) together," said Yuichi Saito, an official of the prefectural government.

© KYODO