Saizeriya president calls requests not to eat out for lunch ‘nonsense’

The Japanese government declared a second state of emergency following a surge in coronavirus cases in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Jan 7. Following prefectural governors' request, the central government extended this emergency declaration to 11 prefectures on Wednesday.
Eating establishments have been asked to close by 8 p.m. and restrict serving alcoholic beverages by 7 p.m. Although the restaurant chain Saizeriya Co has complied with the shortened operating hours, the company’s president, Issei Horino, has ridiculed an additional request from some government officials asking people not to eat out for lunch as well, Fuji TV reported.
Regarding the infection risk of eat out for lunch, Horino adamantly said: “Today, the [officials] were going back and forth about lunch again. They are talking nonsense.”
In some prefectures, major restaurant chains will not be eligible to receive a subsidy of 60,000 yen per day. Since the state of emergency deprives businesses of their peak operating hours, Horino said it was essential to remain open for lunch. "A lot of people work for major restaurant operators. Eating establishments are being pushed deeper into despair, and it's no laughing matter."© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
I take my kids to Jolly Pasta, a major competitor of Saizeriya, for lunch sometimes. It seems they are very careful about social distancing, masks and sanitizer when you enter so I think lunch is rather safe. It is a shame to put so many people out of work unless there is evidence that a quiet and socially distant lunch will spread the coronavirus.
otherworldly
Ever eat at Saizeriya? Once is about enough.
Monty
@Reckless
What a coincidence!
I went to Jolly Pasta too just a few days ago.
Best prevention against Covid in that restaurant.
Many tables have to stay free, fever was measured, hand sanitizer, going to drink bar mask was mandatory, all used tables have big separaters and all staff wear masks.
I didnt see any risk to catch Covid in that restaurant.
AustPaul
When restaurants closed here in WA for a while they looked to take away orders or home delivery only to keep afloat, then when things improved they restricted the number of customers inside (not reduced operating hours). Could this be achieved in Japan?
Kazuaki Shimazaki
otherworldlyToday 03:29 pm JST
I've had Saizeriya in both HK and Japan. The taste frankly isn't the best, but it is cheap and in terms of "cost-performance" it is OK as far as I'm concerned.