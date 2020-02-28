Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Sales of Kumamon mascot goods hit record ¥158 billion in 2019

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Products bearing the image of Kumamon, the black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, racked up sales of at least 157.9 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in 2019, the local government said Friday.

Sales have hit fresh record highs every year since 2011 when the prefectural government began conducting the survey. Total sales since that time are upwards of 810 billion yen.

"Products supporting Kumamoto earthquake reconstruction efforts, and those using illustrations (of Kumamon) overseas have grown steadily. I hope people will continue to support the mascot," Kumamoto Gov Ikuo Kabashima told a press conference.

To come up with the annual figure, the local government tallies the sales of businesses using the mascot in their marketing that responded to the survey.

Japanese businesses can produce and sell products featuring the much-loved mascot free of charge upon receiving approval from the prefectural government.

In 2018, it began allowing overseas businesses also to produce and sell products using Kumamon due to the mascot's growing popularity in Hong Kong, Taiwan and other parts of Asia in recent years.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 8, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms around Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel