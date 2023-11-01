Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Keisuke Naka and Ikki Goto, members of Gomihiroi Samurai pick up trash on the street in Tokyo
Keisuke Naka and Ikki Goto, members of Gomihiroi Samurai (trash-picking samurai) clad in denim yukata, pose for a photograph as they pick up trash on the street in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning. Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
national

Samurai trash collectors clean Tokyo streets after Halloween revels

5 Comments
By Francis Tang
TOKYO

Trash collectors in samurai costumes took to Tokyo's streets on Wednesday, theatrically wielding garbage tongs and flicking litter left from an evening of Halloween revelry into wicker baskets on their backs.

Dressed in hats and boldly patterned black-and-white tunics, the group, known as Gomihiroi Samurai, or trash-picking samurai, has attracted a large fan base since it formed in 2006, with nearly 800,000 followers on video-sharing platform TikTok.

"If people are paying attention to our performance because they think it's fun, they might as well start paying attention to the trash problem itself," said one of the group, Keisuke Naka, as he cleared the area under a large sign reading "No Littering".

While Japan is famed overseas for its cleanliness, that image is only partly true, added Naka, a trash-picking samurai for seven years, as he gathered empty beer cans, plastic bottles and cigarette butts in a district known for its nightlife.

Occasions such as Halloween leave a lot of trash, as street drinking has become common in bustling areas and tourist spots, Naka said.

Residents of the area say the trash-picking samurai have made a difference.

Naruhito Miyasaka, a college student who grew up and lives around the area where Naka was collecting rubbish, said the trash problem had previously been so bad that people might see rats scampering amid the garbage at night.

Junya Kakihara, a restaurant owner, said the performances led him to pay more attention to the problem, adding, "I tell people not to litter when they are about to do so."

5 Comments
I thought Japanese always cleaned up after themselves, hence the clichéd "look at those Japanese cleaning up after the game" during every world cup.

So much for lecturing the world at being tidy.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Did the samurai have to take the garbage back to their place of residence?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I wonder if they did that in Oh-saka

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Occasions such as Halloween leave a lot of trash, as street drinking has become common in bustling areas and tourist spots, Naka said.

Brought to you by the retail associations given government subsidies during the pandemic.

The samurai during the long Edo period peace were mostly lazy bureaucrts lopping off the heads of peasants who did not show them sufficient respect in their processions.

These "samurai' could have done a better job defending citizens against the police bullhorns and whistles during Halloween.

But nice Japan story

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Nice of them to clean up the trash

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Brought to you by the retail associations given government subsidies during the pandemic.

The samurai during the long Edo period peace were mostly lazy bureaucrts lopping off the heads of peasants who did not show them sufficient respect in their processions.

These "samurai' could have done a better job defending citizens against the police bullhorns and whistles during Halloween.

But nice Japan story

Well said.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

