People take photos in front of a sculpture of Embley House at the Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Sapporo Snow Festival begins; open to public for first time since 2019

SAPPORO

The 73rd Sapporo Snow Festival began in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on Saturday. The festival, featuring more than 100 ice and snow sculptures, is open to the public for the first time since 2019. It was held online only in 2021 and 2022 due to the coronavirus.

This year’s event also marks the 100th anniversary of Sapporo being incorporated as a city.

The festival, which runs until Feb 11, is being held at two venues — Otori and Susukino. The Tsudome venue is not being used this year.

Organizers said that some anti-coronavirus measures will be in place. There will be no food and beverage booths, visitors are asked to wear masks, while the number of people at viewing spaces and on walkways will be restricted to prevent crowding.

Some of the large sculptures over 10 meters tall include Embley House, an historic building in Embley Park, Hampshire, England, built in memory of Florence Nightingale; and Hokkaido Ballpark F Village, where the Nippon Ham Fighters new baseball stadium will open in March.

