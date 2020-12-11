Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sapporo to scale back annual Snow Festival in 2021

SAPPORO

Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto said Thursday the city will forego exhibiting snow sculptures at its annual Snow Festival scheduled in February for the first time in its 71-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will consider holding the event, dating back to 1950, in an online form, though the details are yet to be decided, the mayor said.

The event's organizers previously said they were considering holding the festival on a reduced scale and without large snow sculptures.

