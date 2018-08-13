Sato most common surname in Japan; Suzuki 2nd, survey shows

Sato is the most common surname in Japan, according to a survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. The survey was last conducted in 2013, and following a five-year hiatus, the results for first to third place have remained unchanged.

The insurance company surveyed 6.55 million customers. Results showed that 1,940,000 individuals possess the surname Sato, 1.82 million Suzuki, 1.43 million Takahashi, 1.33 million Tanaka, and in 5th place, Watanabe at 1.19 million.

Based on regions, while east Japan’s most common family names were Suzuki, Sato and Takahashi, in west Japan, Tanaka, Yamamoto and Nakamura were the three most popular surnames, the company said.

By prefectures, Kudo was most popular surname in Aomori, Kuroki in Miyazaki, and Higa in Okinawa—all surnames that did not make the top 50 ranking for the entire country.

© Japan Today