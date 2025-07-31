SBI Shinsei Bank finishes repaying outstanding bubble era bailout

Japan's SBI Shinsei Bank on Thursday completed repaying the remaining 230 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in public funds that its predecessor received decades ago.

The bank was the only major domestic lender still to complete the full repayment of government bailout funds provided in the wake of the bursting of Japan's asset price bubble in the early 1990s. It received the funds after the 1998 collapse of its predecessor, the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

The repayment marks the end of more than a quarter-century-long response to a financial crisis that saw Japan grapple with massive non-performing loans following the collapse of the bubble economy.

Thursday's move saw parent company SBI Holdings Inc. acquire all SBI Shinsei Bank shares currently held by government entities, including the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan.

SBI Shinsei Bank, which now gains greater operational freedom, is expected to shift to a more aggressive business strategy. It may relist on the Tokyo Stock Exchange within the year.

Japan's price asset bubble saw soaring land prices. When they crashed, financial institutions that had provided loans secured by real estate were left with enormous amounts of bad debt.

During the economic downturn, Hokkaido Takushoku Bank and Yamaichi Securities Co. went bankrupt in 1997. The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan collapsed in 1998 and was temporarily nationalized.

While Japan's three megabanks and other smaller banks had repaid their loans in full, the Long-Term Credit Bank fell behind on its repayments even after being renamed Shinsei Bank.

SBI Holdings turned Shinsei Bank into a consolidated subsidiary following a 2021 takeover bid. It purchased shares from non-government shareholders and created a plan to repay the debt solely through negotiations with the government.

© KYODO