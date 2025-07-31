 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: SBI Group/Public Domain,
national

SBI Shinsei Bank finishes repaying outstanding bubble era bailout

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's SBI Shinsei Bank on Thursday completed repaying the remaining 230 billion yen ($1.5 billion) in public funds that its predecessor received decades ago.

The bank was the only major domestic lender still to complete the full repayment of government bailout funds provided in the wake of the bursting of Japan's asset price bubble in the early 1990s. It received the funds after the 1998 collapse of its predecessor, the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

The repayment marks the end of more than a quarter-century-long response to a financial crisis that saw Japan grapple with massive non-performing loans following the collapse of the bubble economy.

Thursday's move saw parent company SBI Holdings Inc. acquire all SBI Shinsei Bank shares currently held by government entities, including the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan.

SBI Shinsei Bank, which now gains greater operational freedom, is expected to shift to a more aggressive business strategy. It may relist on the Tokyo Stock Exchange within the year.

Japan's price asset bubble saw soaring land prices. When they crashed, financial institutions that had provided loans secured by real estate were left with enormous amounts of bad debt.

During the economic downturn, Hokkaido Takushoku Bank and Yamaichi Securities Co. went bankrupt in 1997. The Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan collapsed in 1998 and was temporarily nationalized.

While Japan's three megabanks and other smaller banks had repaid their loans in full, the Long-Term Credit Bank fell behind on its repayments even after being renamed Shinsei Bank.

SBI Holdings turned Shinsei Bank into a consolidated subsidiary following a 2021 takeover bid. It purchased shares from non-government shareholders and created a plan to repay the debt solely through negotiations with the government.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Miho Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Home Repairs in Japan: What Tenants Are Responsible For and How to Get Help

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo