Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

School opens in quake-hit northern Japan town with help of Qatari fund

0 Comments
SENDAI

A new school has opened in the northeastern Japan town of Onagawa, where hundreds of lives were lost in the 2011 quake and tsunami, with help from a government of Qatar relief fund.

A one billion yen ($9.4 million) contribution from the Gulf state helped cover some of the 5.3 billion yen spent on the project to build a municipality-run school for first to ninth graders in the Miyagi Prefecture community. The Japanese government also extended subsidies for the project.

Qatar's involvement in the project began in 2012 when former Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani launched the Qatar Friendship Fund, a $100 million aid fund intended to assist areas of northeastern Japan devastated by the disaster and in need of reconstruction.

Speaking at an opening ceremony Sunday at Onagawa Elementary and Junior High School, Hinako Endo, 12, a student representative, said, "The town has been reborn. I want to learn and grow up with a big dream in my heart."

"I will make efforts so I can inherit and prosper the town's history and tradition," the sixth-grader said.

Only 55 out of the school's 299 students were allowed to attend the ceremony held in the gymnasium due to precautions against coronavirus infection.

The event was live-streamed for other pupils to see in their new classrooms.

The four-story schoolhouse is equipped with solar panels so it can provide town residents with shelter and power in time of a disaster.

The fishing town has suffered a decrease in population since the quake and tsunami claimed some 800 lives, forcing three local elementary schools and two junior highs to shutter and integrate into the new school built on a hill at the central part of the town.

In addition to building a strong friendship between the people of Japan and the gas-rich Middle East state, the Qatari fund focuses on four areas -- education of children, restoration of fisheries, provision of health care and assistance to enterprises -- in aiding rehabilitation efforts in calamity-hit areas.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog