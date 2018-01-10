School operator in Yamanashi got state-owned land at discount price

The Finance Ministry sold state-owned land at a price significantly lower than the appraised amount to a high-school operator in Yamanashi Prefecture, the school operator said.

Japan Aviation Academy bought a 6,566-square-meter land plot for 8.75 million yen from the Finance Ministry in 2016, compared with the ministry's estimated appraisal price of 71.8 million yen.

When the school operator was planning to redevelop land used by its affiliate high school for about 50 years, it found the owners of part of the land were unknown and later found the state owns part of it and the operator was asked to buy it.

Japan Aviation Academy asked the government to provide the state-owned part free of cost, citing adverse possession, a rule stipulated by law under which a person in long-term possession of land owned by someone else may acquire valid title to it.

Given there was no one else who could buy the land, the ministry decided to sell it at a discounted price.

Shigeo Umezawa, the head of the school operator, said at a press conference that it purchased the land by law and has "no problem."

The finance ministry said it sold the land in an appropriate way.

Moritomo Gakuen, an educational entity, came under public scrutiny last year over the purchase of a plot of land owned by the government in Osaka at a price significantly lower than the appraised amount.

