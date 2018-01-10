School operator in Yamanashi got state-owned land at discount price

The Finance Ministry sold state-owned land at a price significantly lower than the appraised amount to a high-school operator in Yamanashi Prefecture, the school operator said.
Japan Aviation Academy bought a 6,566-square-meter land plot for 8.75 million yen from the Finance Ministry in 2016, compared with the ministry's estimated appraisal price of 71.8 million yen.
When the school operator was planning to redevelop land used by its affiliate high school for about 50 years, it found the owners of part of the land were unknown and later found the state owns part of it and the operator was asked to buy it.
Japan Aviation Academy asked the government to provide the state-owned part free of cost, citing adverse possession, a rule stipulated by law under which a person in long-term possession of land owned by someone else may acquire valid title to it.
Given there was no one else who could buy the land, the ministry decided to sell it at a discounted price.
Shigeo Umezawa, the head of the school operator, said at a press conference that it purchased the land by law and has "no problem."
The finance ministry said it sold the land in an appropriate way.
Moritomo Gakuen, an educational entity, came under public scrutiny last year over the purchase of a plot of land owned by the government in Osaka at a price significantly lower than the appraised amount.© KYODO
8 Comments
Tommy Jones
Another one of Abe-chan's friends getting a sweatheart deal?
Aly Rustom
In south korea, when you face charges of corruption, you go to jail. In Japan, you get another term in office.
Yeah sure. We believe you...
thepersoniamnow
You gotta love the language and terms being used.
Not once did I read the words “corruption”, they just literally explain that they bought something that costs everyone else 71 monies for 8 monies, but there is “no problem”.
ClippetyClop
Is the Japanese government obliged to sell the land at the market price? Could this deal not be seen as a good thing? I.e., the government helping a provincial school to develop?
There may well be some darker context to this story, but unless it's proven perhaps the government isn't doing such a bad thing here. This is less than two acres of land we are talking about.
Goodlucktoyou
It is connected to Japan Airlines, which got loads of taxpayers money to bail it out of bankruptcy. I think this is all you need to know.
maybeperhapsyes
One wonders how many bidders their were and were they all afforded this "appropriate price" option?
valued 72 and sold for 9????
Can't help but think their was some dodgy dealings going on here.
Nothing to see...move on.
Tom
They saw a great deal, knew the laws and made some good choices. Sort of like buying BitCoin 3 years ago.
fxgai
Instead of, given that the land was appraised to be worth 71.8 million yen, the ministry decided to sell it for what it was worth.
No, instead they gave some vested interest a lucky discount at the expense of the taxpayers.
The most annoying thing is that this land is appraised at less than I paid for my own personal property. If I can pay for land worth more than this, why can't the Japan Aviation Academy stump up with 71 million?
Some people have claimed that the government has some several hundred trillion yen worth of assets and so the quadrillion yen public debt problem is "not so bad", but if the ministry flogs off sale-able "assets" in this manner, that argument is total bunk.