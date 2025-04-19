 Japan Today
Image: SoraNews24
national

School changes field trip from Osaka Expo to Universal Studios Japan over safety concerns

1 Comment
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

On April 13, the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo finally opened to the public. Attendance is still somewhat sluggish but that’s said to be normal for expos and is expected to pick up later this summer. One major source of visitors will be the many schools across Japan that were given free tickets so students can experience this rare event.

However, one junior high school decided to forego their free admission and go somewhere else instead. It was revealed on April 11 that a school in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture had already arranged a trip to Osaka for its third-year students to take place from May 12-14. The students were scheduled to attend the expo during the trip, but the school has recently decided to ditch the event and go to Universal Studios Japan, which is also located in Osaka, instead.

▼ It’s a Super Mario World Expo over there.

screenshot-2025-04-18-at-9-29-27.png

Although this move came shortly after a man was found to have flown in through Kansai International Airport for the event carrying a handgun and dozens of rounds of amunition, it’s still not certain whether he posed a threat to people there. Rather, the school’s main concern was a methane gas leak that occurred on April 6 which was said to have been dense enough to cause an explosion if ignited by something.

Because the island of Yumeshima, where the Expo is taking place, is entirely artificial, the sludge and other waste in the landfill is steadily emitting methane. In March of 2024, this caused a 100-square-meter explosion when a construction worker’s welding torch set off some gas in the air. Since then, the gas emissions were said to be controlled by vents but the more recent heightened concentrations in the air would suggest those vents aren’t handling the problems well enough.

The school reportedly held a PTA meeting on April 11, wherein parents were told that the school didn’t feel confident they could satisfactorily fulfill their safety obligations if they went to the expo. One parent told media that they were grateful for the decision out of fear that a tragic accident could occur.

▼ The most immediate threat USJ poses is overpaying for popcorn.

screenshot-2025-04-18-at-9-29-38.png

On the same day, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring safety at the expo venue and added that the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry are taking all necessary measures to avoid accidents.

Readers of the news online largely agreed with the school’s decision, but some questioned whether Universal Studios was an appropriate choice for an academic excursion.

“I’d be happier at USJ.”

“If I were a parent, I probably wouldn’t want my kids going to a place with explosive gas.”

“They can probably make some good memories at USJ, so good for them.”

“Let’s face it. That’s where the kids wanted to go anyway.”

“But I heard the expo is having sand from the Tottori dunes…”

“They should call it the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Explode.”

“They can go to USJ anytime, but there’s only one chance to see the expo.”

“I get canceling the expo, but what are those kids going to learn at USJ? They should have chosen a different place.”

USJ does seem like a logical choice since it’s fairly close to the expo’s venue, making it convenient for whatever hotel reservations and other stops on their itinerary they’ve already set. Also, going someplace fun is probably a good offset for missing out on a rare event like the expo. It would just be depressing if they chose a tour of Osaka’s many historical tombs instead.

Besides, it’s not like they’ll learn nothing at USJ. They can pick up valuable practical skills like monster hunting, demon slaying and even jujutsu kaisenening.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun, My Game News Flash

Photos ©SoraNews24

Besides, it’s not like they’ll learn nothing at USJ. They can pick up valuable practical skills like monster hunting, demon slaying and even jujutsu kaisenening.

Aaa. . .Yes, . . . I guess. . .important skills in this day and age.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

