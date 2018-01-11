School teacher gets pay cut for spitting on pupils' faces

A 46-year-old junior high school teacher in Aomori, northeastern Japan, was slapped with a pay cut for inflicting corporal punishment on four pupils, including spitting on their faces, a local education board said Wednesday.

The male teacher -- who spat on the face of one of the students more than 80 times and slapped another in face more than 50 times -- told the board he wanted to "narrow the distance" between himself and the pupils, the board said.

According to the education board, the teacher administered corporal punishment on the four students from August 2015 to March 2017.

He was handed a 10% pay cut for three months effective Dec 4 last year.

