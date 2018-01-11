School teacher gets pay cut for spitting on pupils' faces

A 46-year-old junior high school teacher in Aomori, northeastern Japan, was slapped with a pay cut for inflicting corporal punishment on four pupils, including spitting on their faces, a local education board said Wednesday.
The male teacher -- who spat on the face of one of the students more than 80 times and slapped another in face more than 50 times -- told the board he wanted to "narrow the distance" between himself and the pupils, the board said.
According to the education board, the teacher administered corporal punishment on the four students from August 2015 to March 2017.
He was handed a 10% pay cut for three months effective Dec 4 last year.© KYODO
Dango bong
10% pay cut? I guess termination was not an option? great system Japan!
Tommy Jones
A pay cut for assaulting minors over whom you have power?! Where are the police/prosecutors? Why is this guy allowed to continue to teach?
This only reinforces that there are minimal consequences for abuse of power/bullying.
Repugnant.
Speed
Ha ha ha ....this one's classic!
Yubaru
Actually it is, and while there is probably a ton of information NOT being shared here, this "punishment" suggests that there was plenty of back-room arm twisting, kowtowing, and quite probably envelopes passing hands.
The only way this is going to go to the police is if the PARENTS choose to file a complaint, officially, with the local police. IF they do not, then the case will be handled internally. IF the parents had filed a complaint, and the police decided to send the case to the prosecutors, he would have probably been fired.
marcelito
WTF...10% pay cut for 3 months ? Get lost....he should be replaced along with the BOE oyaji dinosaurs who seem to think this is sufficient and approved this joke of a "punishment ". Another one of a thousand everyday examples of 70 year old fossils out of touch with reality making Showa era decisions...These guys should not be in decision making positions at all but depressingly Japan is run by them on every level.
Tommy Jones
Yubaru: I understand that the parents would have to report this to the police for the police/prosecutors to get involved. Why did that not happen?
Repugnant all around.
Yubaru
Like I commented earlier, there is a guano-load of missing information in this article. It is only reporting a fraction of what transpired, and if you look at the time-frame, of when it happened to when it was finally decided to "punish" the guy, it strongly suggests that the powers that be did "something" to stop the parents from filing a complaint officially.
garypen
Unless it was for a 100% pay cut with corresponding working hours lowered to zero, it wasn't enough.
Tommy Jones
Yubaru: Every article has a metric ton of guano missing information. That said, I agree with your analysis that the eminent BOE did something to dissuade the parents from going to the police. That reflects horribly on all those involved.
garypen
I guess "I was drunk and don't remember" wouldn't have worked in this instance.
koiwaicoffee
Why on earth parents didn't do anything about it?
sensei258
10% for three months? That's a freakin joke.
Tommy Jones
An offensive and bad joke at that.
Strangerland
We don't know if they did or they didn't. Parents may very well be the reason why he got caught.
Aly Rustom
Was that all in one go? Cause there would have been one very wet student and another one with a bruised face..
SaikoPhysco
Boy they really stuck it to this teacher... a hefty 10% pay cut. I wonder what would warrant something like a 30% pay cut... choking students till they pass out. This paltry 10% pay cut is another slap in the face to his students and their parents.
Roten
So, he has apologized and we assume paid out bucks for his past transgressions. The big questions are, how many other students has he traumatized, and what will he do to future students since he is being left in the system.
maybeperhapsyes
I know kids can be a drain but this guy needs sorted. And if it were one of my kids, I'd be at the school banging on the door waiting to sort him out.
simon g
It's Japan, people are indoctrinated to defer to authority from childhood. There is a deeply ingrained stigma associacted with making trouble. They likely would tell you because it would disrupt their child's education.
Daniel Naumoff
After the first one someone was out to slap the disgust for male and go notify the headteacher. If such scum was and still is allowed to influence the children nationwide, there is no surprise what kinda news appear both in crime and national sections today...
Northernlife
Pathetic this teacher needs to be charged and never be allowed to teach again.
kohakuebisu
A mid 40s teacher in Aomori on full kyoin status will be on 6.5 million a year. Granted can be a 70 hour a week job, and its good to pay the teachers of our children well, but that's way above average pay for inaka. A 10% pay cut for a couple of months is nothing to someone on a good salary.
What saddens me most though is that there will be parents who go to this school every single week for some PTA nonsense. When something like this happens though, the parents will have no say in what happens. I can't believe any parent would want their child taught by this man.
browny1
Which all kinda reinforces the notion - that bullying is endemic throughout society and starts with some schools whose attitude is stuck in 19thC Meiji.
As long as physical violence(and non-physical) by a senior in a highly responsible position upon a vulnerable junior is deemed ok (must be because of the puny punishment) then little will change in thw work environment, govt., or society at large.
And on top of the violence, the disgusting behaviour to spit on a kid so many times just begs disbelief. I don't agree with the flippant statement "only in Japan" - but I can certainly see why people espouse it at times.
Ricky Kaminski
Narrowing the distance, you're doing it wrong.
nakanoguy01
what if, and it's a big what if, all these kids were really monster kids. i mean like the worst of the worst in their behavior and attitude. they bullied other kids and also assaulted the teacher. perhaps that explains why the parents did not report it to police, and the teacher did not get fired?
Luddite
He gets a pay cut for assaulting children in his care? Why is abuse like this tolerated? He should be in prison.
GW
Like I have been saying for years, ijime, is INTEGRAL to Japanese culture, this case is simply more proof of that, like we needed any more!
Thank goodness I don't have kids to raise here, I feel for those that do...
tmarie
Fire him and charge him with assault. It is insane how Japan allows teachers to get away with bad behaviour. His punishment is a joke and I'd be livid if I was a parent of one of the victims. I feel sorry for the other staff who have to work with him because let's be honest, someone who believes they can behave this way must be a nightmare to work with.
Osaka_Doug
Agreed. Unfortunately, society here is unaware or too afraid to challenge this thinking. However, I know a number of Japanese who are working to open up the minds of parents, students and school administrators but they are in Shikoku. There are more books discussing these topics in bookstores these days in Tokyo, which is a good sign - but slow!
gelendestrasse
Yeah, a pay cut like being fired and going to jail would have been better.