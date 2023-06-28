School vice principal suspended for sexually harassing teacher by asking for kisses

The Ibaraki Prefectural Board of Education has suspended the 59-year-old vice principal of an elementary school in Chikusei, Ibaraki Prefecture, for one month after he sexually harassed a female teacher.

According to the board, the man asked the woman for kisses, among other sexually charged remarks, that resulted in his suspension on Monday, Kyodo News reported. The woman told the board that the sexual harassment began last September and continued until March this year.

She said the vice principal asked to kiss her as a "reward” at least five times for doing various extra jobs when they were alone in a classroom. She said he also would touch her shoulders as if he were about to hug her.

The woman consulted with another teacher in March, leading to an investigation by the board of education.

The board said the vice principal admitted to the allegations and quoted him as saying his questionable acts were intended to improve communications in the workplace.

© Japan Today