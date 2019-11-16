Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Schoolteacher incited students to create chaos: principal

4 Comments
KOBE

One of four teachers accused of bullying their colleagues at a western Japan elementary school also encouraged pupils to defy authority and create chaos in class, the principal of the school said Wednesday, citing one of the bullying victims.

Miki Nio said at a press conference in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, that the teacher told children to rebel so as to "ruin class." The teacher denied making the remarks.

A local education board revealed last week that a male teacher in his 20s at Higashisuma Elementary School complained of being bullied by four senior colleagues, claiming they daubed curry on his body and rubbed spicy soup against his eyes.

The three other victims -- a man and two women -- also reported suffering verbal abuse and sexual harassment from the four since last year.

The principal offered a "heartfelt apology" over the failure to recognize the harassment among teachers and pledged not to allow the accused four to teach at the school, but did not mention any other punitive measures.

According to Nio, who took on the principal role this spring, the bullying had been mentioned to the previous principal in February. When a teacher expressed concerns about the way colleagues were treating the male teacher, the then-principal approached the target of the bullying, but dropped the matter after he claimed to be all right.

Another teacher reported the bullying to Nio in June. She confirmed that the male teacher had been subjected to abusive behaviors such as being hit on the bottom, but did not take the matter to the education board.

The education board says it became aware of the bullying in September after receiving complaints from family members of the male teacher.

Aside from harassing colleagues, the four teachers -- three men and a woman -- are also suspected of having made abusive remarks to children and using physical violence such as yanking a chair out from under a student to cause a fall.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

The effects of the sempai/kouhai nonsense.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Again, file a formal complaint with the police, have them detained, charged, and arrested, and fired along the way as well!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Again, file a formal complaint with the police, have them detained, charged, and arrested, and fired along the way as well!

Too right.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

My wife HATES teachers as a result of having had some truly horrible teachers growing up in rural Japan. She said so many of her teachers were either strange, mentally unstable, or just downright mean and cruel. She said this incident doesn't surprise her at all.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

When you are raised in an environment that teaches you older people are never to be questioned and always respected, this is a natural result.

It's too bad that Japanese people aren't taught that respect is earned and not deserved by virtue of age.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I love that they put the words heartfelt apology in quotation marks because we all know what that really means

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Design

Yokai (Monster) Street

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Getting Screened For Breast Cancer in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Starting Small: Tips For Creating A Sustainable Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Do Japanese People Think About Japan’s Return to Commercial Whaling?

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Jozankei Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Rugby World Cup

A Gourmet Guide to Yokohama West Gate

GaijinPot Blog